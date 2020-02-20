Country Superstar Vs. Hollywood Icon: Who Makes More Money?

Is there anyone who doesn't love Keith Urban? The New Zealand-Australian singer has been a force in the country music world since 1991. After a nearly 30 year career, Urban is a four-time Grammy Award winner, has brought home numerous Academy of Country Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards and more.

Keith Lionel Urban grew up in New Zealand where he started making a name for himself with his incredible skills as a guitarist. When he was 16, he was featured on Australian TV talent show New Faces which helped open some doors. Urban started performing on various TV programs in Australia and even got his own record deal with EMI in 1990. He was nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Country Album for his self-titled debut and spent the next couple of years touring with Slim Dusty.

Finally, Urban took the leap and moved to Nashville in the early '90s. Like many other stars, he got started as a songwriter, writing songs for artists like Toby Keith.

Urban started his own band, The Ranch, with drummer Peter Clarke and bassist Jerry Flowers. While The Ranch only released one album with Capitol Nashville, they had two charting singles. Urban also spent much of his time during the '90s playing guitar for other performers including Tim Wilson and Charlie Daniels.

In 1999, Urban released his American self-titled debut album. He became the first New Zealand performer to reach the top 10 on the US country Billboard chart with singles "Your Everything" and his first No. 1 "But for the Grace of God." Things came full circle for The Ranch when bassist Jerry Flowers rejoined Urban on his first headlining tour in 2004, the Livin' Right Now Tour, and has played with him on every tour since.

Urban has released a total of nine studio albums that produced 18 No. 1 songs on the country charts that have become some of his greatest hits including "Somebody Like You," and "You'll Think of Me." He's also had 12 headlining tours and 2 co-headlining tours with Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Chris Stapleton. So after all of that, what is Keith Urban's net worth?

Keith Urban Net Worth:

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Urban is worth $75 million. This doesn't even include his wife, Australian actress Nicole Kidman's estimated net worth of $250 million from her career in Hollywood. That's a pretty hefty combined net worth.

Urban has been married to Kidman since 2006. The superstars have two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The family is so sweet and full of love, which you can see when Urban shares glimpses of his personal life on social media.

The country singer has kept himself pretty busy outside of his music career. He has been a coach on the Australian version of The Voice for one season. The following year, he signed on as a judge for American Idol, where he stayed for 4 seasons. He shows aspiring singers what it takes to create incredible albums like Golden Road and Defying Gravity. As if he wasn't busy enough, he also released his own line of special guitars in 2013.

