2021 has been a big year for the lovebirds in country music! After many folks had their plans canceled or postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, this was the year to finally say "I do." Or it was the time to take things to the next level and officially put a ring on it.

Here are the country music stars that either tied the knot or got engaged in 2021.

1. Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

After postponing their big day due to the pandemic in 2020, the country star and his longtime love tied the knot in May at the Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

2. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

After meeting years ago on the set of The Voice, Blake Shelton and his popstar love Gwen Stefani tied the knot in Oklahoma on July 3.

3. Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody

Runaway June singer Jennifer Wayne married Austin Moody at an intimate beach wedding in Flordia in January. The western-themed nuptials even included a nod to Wayne's famous late grandfather, John Wayne. According to PEOPLE, the bride wore her grandmother Pilar Pallete's engagement ring for the "something borrowed" of the "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue" tradition. The ring was given to her years ago by the Oscar-winning movie star.

4. Jeff Hogg and Staci Schellinger

Whiskey Myers drummer Jeff Hogg married Staci Schellinger in her hometown of Emory, Texas in October. Married by one of their friends, the couple opted to make their untraditional ceremony lighthearted and fun.

"They say one key to a lasting relationship is laughter, so why not start the marriage with a ceremony that doesn't take itself too seriously?" Hogg told PEOPLE.

5. Tiera and Kamren Kennedy

Country singer Tiera married her boyfriend of seven years, creative director Kamren Kennedy, in Franklin, Tennessee in October.

6. Abby Anderson and Tyler Graham

"Make Him Wait" singer Abby Anderson tied the knot with IT broker Tyler Graham in October in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

"Not only am I getting an amazing man, but a whole new family I love with all my heart," Anderson told PEOPLE, adding that having "all of our favorite people in one place after not seeing each other in so long" was "so special."

7. Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner

Country singers Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner said "I do" on Sept. 5 in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

"I've never felt more loved than I did last Sunday with all our friends and family in one place celebrating Sarah and me. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Sarah," Rodgers told PEOPLE.

8. Brit Taylor and Adam Chaffings

These Kentucky natives decided to keep their special day simple. Only three people were at their Sept. 1 nuptials which took place nearly three years after they met for the first time at a band rehearsal.

"As two performers who have been putting on shows for people from an early age, the last thing we wanted was for our wedding to be a big production," Taylor told PEOPLE about their low-key wedding that took place in Taos, New Mexico. "We love putting on shows for people. But this show [was] just for us."

9. Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker

Radio host and singer Bobby Bones married girlfriend Caitlin Parker at their Nashville home in July.

"It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn't even a question. It was just -- if we're getting married in Nashville, we're getting married at the house," Parker explained to PEOPLE.

10. Jake Hoot and Brittney Hoyt

Jake Hoot, who won season 17 of The Voice on Team Kelly, tied the knot with longtime love Brittney Hoyt in Tennessee on March 7.

11. Drew Baldridge and Katherine Kraus

"Beach Ain't One" singer Drew Baldridge tied the knot with his model/dental treatment coordinator girlfriend in Tennessee in May.

12. Naomi Cooke and Martin Johnson

Runaway June's Naomi Cooke married Martin Johnson, lead singer of The Night Game and Boys Like Girls, in Maine in July.

13. Jillian Cardarelli and Brian Parker

Cardarelli married her sports agent love at the lovely Wightman Chapel in Nashville in May. Lee Brice was there in person to perform "I Don't Dance" for their first dance.

14. Cal Campbell and Kayla Thornton

Country legend Glen Campbell's son Cal married his producer love, Kayla in an intimate Hawaii ceremony on May 14. The couple met while working together on the documentary, Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me.

"As one of the producers of our documentary, Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, Kayla came to know and love my dad, and we became dear friends," says Cal of his bride. "It means a lot to me that she got to experience his 'Long Goodbye' with us. I can't wait for a 'wifetime' with my best friend!"

15. Jessie G and Matt

The country singer and her Green Beret fiancé tied the knot in Destin, Florida on March 20.

"We incorporated people and special touches that meant the world to both of us," Jessie G told PEOPLE. "The whole day was a dream come true. Not to mention the whole week leading up to the wedding I got to spend so much time with both of my grandmas helping me make all our flowers, bouquets, boutonnières and wedding cake. The entire wedding was a team effort with some amazing friends and family helping us!"

16. Chris Rogers and Katie Cashman

Chris Rogers, part of the country duo Southerland, married entrepreneur Katie Cashman in Charlotte, Tennessee in June. Rogers' bandmate Matt Chase sang the couple's song for their first dance together.

17. Hannah Ellis and Nick Wayne

These country singers said "I do" in May at Reba McEntire's former home, the Estate at Cherokee Dock.

18. Kat Luna and Alex Garrido

The American Idol alums, better known as the country duo Kat and Alex, tied the knot at a picturesque barn in Tennessee in January.

"We chose Cactus Creek Barn because we both have always dreamed of having a barn wedding. Most couples that come from Miami usually go for a beach wedding, but we have always had a different idea of how we wanted our dream wedding to look," Luna explained to PEOPLE. "We really wanted an atmosphere that made everyone feel like they're at an intimate celebration in our own home."

19. Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Country star Brooke Eden and her radio promoter girlfriend, Hilary Hoover, planned surprise proposals for each other this year after five years together. Hoover surprised Eden with a series of greeting cards spread throughout the day that ended up taking the couple to Sedona, Arizona where she popped the question. The next weekend, Eden proposed to Hoover on the rooftop of a Nashville hotel where friends and family had flown in from around the country to celebrate.

20. Dillon Carmichael and Shayla Whitson

On what was supposed to be a celebration of spending two years together, Dillon Carmichael took it a step further and proposed to his girlfriend Shayla Whitson at an event space just outside of Nashville back in February.

"As soon as I got down on one knee, she said yes," Carmichael told PEOPLE. "I was so nervous that I pretty much blacked out! I don't remember anything after that."

21. Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen

On their six-year anniversary, Jay Allen proposed to fellow country singer Kyle Morgan on Nashville's Whiskey Jam stage on Memorial Day.

"It was such a full-circle moment," Morgan told PEOPLE. "When I first moved to Nashville at 19 years old, I would be at Whiskey Jam every single Monday because it was just always the place to go and network. It was just really cool to go back to where it all began and really close the deal."

22. Chase Bryant and Selena Weber

Chase Bryant proposed to his model girlfriend, Selena Weber, during his 28th birthday celebration in October.

23. HARDY and Caleigh Ryan

HARDY, full name Michael Wilson Hardy, proposed to his girlfriend Caleigh Ryan at the Lyric Oxford in Mississippi in August.

24. Travis Denning and Madison Montgomery

Travis Denning, known for his country songs "ABBY" and "After a Few," proposed to his girlfriend in New York City's Central Park in November. Madison Montgomery is the daughter of John Michael Montgomery.

25. Lily Rose and Daira Eamon

"Villain" singer/songwriter Lily Rose proposed to her girlfriend of three years in their former Nashville neighborhood. As they walked through the Germantown neighborhood they had friends and family waiting to celebrate at Mother's Ruin, a local restaurant/bar.

26. Emily Weisband and Dylan Toscano

Emily Weisband, a singer/songwriter known for writing songs for everyone from Keith Urban to Lauren Alaina, was over the moon when her boyfriend popped the question in October.

27. Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt

Music producer Jordan Schmidt proposed to the country singer while vacationing in Florida in September.

"Every second we are together feels like heaven on earth," Blair told PEOPLE. "He's the absolute man of my dreams and I can't wait for forever together."

28. Lewis Brice and Denelle Manzer

Country singer Lewis Brice proposed to his longtime love Danelle Manzer while on a fishing trip in Alaska in June. Now that's a memorable story!

