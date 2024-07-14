Country Stars React to Trump Rally Shooting

Recently, Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt at one of his stops during his presidential election campaign trail. The bullet grazes his ear and he salutes the crowd with a balled up fist in the air. This massively hypes the crowd up, regardless of the traumatic incident that unfolded. The same feeling reflects in a lot of people at home as well, including some country celebrities.

Now, country music's biggest and finest stars react to the massive incident. Jaws drop in shock and awe and some of which firmly support Donald Trump after the campaign rally shooting.

Country Music's Biggest Stars React to The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania

Zach Bryan gives the most neutral take of them all. First, he prefaces by emphasizing that he's on neither side of the political spectrum. Rather, he chooses to bow out from that side of the dialogue entirely. Still, he expresses how wild it is to take a bullet near the head and then salute the crowd right after. "I don't support Trump or Biden but the man got shot in the ear, head... and then fist bumped in the air," he exclaims. "That is sick, dude!"

Kid Rock dons a hat, declaring himself 'White Boy of the Year,' with no shirt on, trying to elevate his toughness. He huffs and puffs at the camera, saying, "You f—k with Trump, you f—ck with me!"

Moreover, John Rich commends Trump for his bravery and his ability to stand tall. Additionally, he takes it as an opportunity to dismiss any of Donald's detractors in the process. "They couldn't beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to kill him. BUT THEY MISSED," he tweets.

GRAMMY award winner Travis Tritt follows suit, echoing a similar message to Rich about Donald Trump. "Many of us have been predicting that the radical left would try to kill Trump before the election because they cannot defeat him any other way. This kind of attack cannot be ignored," he writes.

Lastly, Carly Pearce tries to split the middle by advocating for non-violence as a whole. "Regardless of what side you're on, this kind of hate & violence is so wrong."