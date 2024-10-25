Country Star Loses All Her Gear In Bus Fire, Forced To Cancel Shows

It's been a tough few days for rising country star Alana Springsteen. The singer was preparing for a trio of shows when tragedy struck and left her feeling a bit lost.

A bus fire destroyed all of her gear leaving her without anything to play with. As a result, the country star had to cancel several of her shows. Springsteen was preparing to open for Tyler Hubbard for a three-show run in Texas. This comes after Springsteen landed her first headliner tour in 2023 to promote her debut album TWENTY SOMETHING.

Unfortunately, for fans and for Springsteen, the country star had to cancel those shows. Taking to social media on Thursday, Springsteen explained that that she and her crew had "our first and hopefully only ever bus fire this morning."

Springsteen expressed appreciation for the first responders that helped them.

"I'm beyond grateful to God that everyone on our team and crew is safe and unharmed," Springsteen wrote. "Sending big love to the firefighters, police and EMTs that showed up, took care of us and make sure everyone was ok."

While no one lost their lives, the same can't be said about Springsteen's equipment. So, the artist doesn't have the required stage equipment and instruments to play.

"[So] we're unfortunately not going to be able to play the shows this weekend," she added. "We'll keep y'all updated."

Country Star Forced To Cancel

Those three shows were part of Tyler Hubbard's Strong World Tour. She was set to play Thursday (Oct. 24) in Cedar Park, Texas, Fort Worth on Friday (Oct. 25), and Houston on Saturday (Oct. 26.)

The setback has obviously rattled the country star. But Springsteen has showcased her strength in dealing with personal tragedies and experiences. Her song "cowboy" saw her come to terms with a breakup. Meanwhile, "hold my beer" focused on finding strength again.

She said of the song, "The guy that 'cowboy' is about hurt me in ways that I'm still coming to terms with. I still find myself wondering how I couldn't see what was right in front of me," she explained. "That self-doubt finds its way into every part of your psyche, and it manifests in the ways that you interact with the world around you. I'm working on healing from that."

She also continued, "Part of the process has been finding my confidence and strength again. That's what 'hold my beer' signifies. It's for everyone out there who's ever been underestimated or doubted. It was important to me that I start this next chapter of my story with these two songs."