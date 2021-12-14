Country Star Babies and Pregnancy Announcements in 2021

9. Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis welcomed their second child together, Zara James, on Oct. 16. Baby Zara joins big sister Naomi Bettie and big brother Aadyn.

10. Brett Young and wife Taylor

Country star Brett Young and his wife Taylor welcomed their second daughter, Rowan Marie, on July 21, joining big sister Presley Elizabeth.

11. RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis

RaeLynn and her husband Josh welcomed their first child, Daisy Rae, on Sept. 8.

12. Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen welcomed their second child, baby boy Locklan Joseph in September. Locklan joins big sister Eloise Larkin who was born in 2019.

13. Granger Smith and Wife Amber

Granger Smith and his wife Amber gave birth to their fourth child, Maverick Beckham, on Aug. 20. Maverick's name pays homage to his big brother River who passed away at the Smith family's home in a tragic accidental drowning in 2019.

14. John Carter Cash and wife Ana Christina Cash

John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Christina welcomed their second child together, James Kristoffer, on July 16. The new bundle of joy joins the couple's daughter Grace June, as well as Cash's children from two previous marriages -- Jack Ezra, AnnaBelle, and Joseph Cash. James is now the youngest grandchild of country legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

15. Braison Cyrus and wife Stella McBride

Billy Ray Cyrus's son Braison welcomed his first child with his wife Stella, baby boy Bear Chance, in June.

16. Harper Grae and wife Dawn Gates

Country singer Harper Grae welcomed baby girl Declan Monroe with her wife Dawn on July 19. Grae told People there was personal significance with her name choice.

"Since I carried her, I wanted her name to share the initials of my wife: D.M.G. Declan was chosen after one of my favorite saints, St. Declan of Ardmore, and Monroe was chosen after my love and admiration for Marilyn Monroe."

17. Mark Wystrach and wife Ty Haney

Midland's Mark Wystrach and his wife Ty Haney welcomed their second child together, a baby boy on Dec. 5. "Champie" joins big sister Sundance "Sunny" Leon who was born in November 2019.

18. Tripp Howell and wife Alli

LANCO's drummer Tripp Howell and his wife Alli welcomed their first child, baby boy James on May 14.

19. LANCO's Chandler Baldwin and wife Natalie

Another LANCO baby! The band's bass guitarist Chandler Baldwin welcomed baby girl Selah Rose with his wife Natalie in May.

20. Jaden Hamilton and girlfriend Lilyan Cole

Jaden Hamilton and his girlfriend Lilyan welcomed their first child, baby boy Ryder Rhett Hamilton on May 14.

21. ERNEST and wife Delaney

Country singer ERNEST, Ernest Keith Smith, welcomed his first child with his wife Delaney on April 27 -- baby boy Ryman Saint.

22. Evan Felker and wife Staci

Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker and his wife Staci welcomed their first child together in March, Evangelina Hartford Felker.

23. Taylor Dye and husband Josh Kerr

Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye is officially expecting a little one with her husband Josh Kerr. Baby girl Kerr will be making her big debut Spring of 2022.

24. Jennifer Wayne and husband Austin Moody

Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne is pregnant with her first child, and she and her husband have already chosen a name -- Lily Maria Moody. Baby Lily is expected to make her arrival in April 2022.

25. Michelle Branch and Husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch revealed in August that she and her husband Patrick, Black Keys drummer, will be welcoming a little bundle of joy in early 2022.