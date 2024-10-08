Top 19 Country Songs About Sex

Country music is about storytelling. It's earthy, real, honest, raw, unvarnished, and emotionally potent. It's also about sex. (Well, not always, but at least sometimes.) With the right lyrics and vocals, a country song about smooching between the sheets with the object of your affection can skyrocket directly to your heart.

These songs can be tender, rowdy, cheeky, or unabashedly good-time lusty. Whichever way the topic of having a horizontal moment is handled, it's always memorable music.

So let's get down and dirty with our list of some of the sexiest country songs. The artists who record and perform them are pretty darn sensuous, too. So stop blushing and read on for the finest country songs to rattle the rafters by with your honey!

Best Country Songs About Sex

1. "Brown Eyes Baby" by Keith Urban

We think Keith Urban is as sexy as his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, must! His boyish sweetness plus his up-front demeanor are a winning combination when he puts his mind to singing a lovely song like "Brown Eyes Baby."

Urban spoke about what drew him to record it per wkml.com: "I love songs that are looking to bring out the best in somebody and bring somebody back to life, you know. The songs that I've loved that have done that for me, that give me hope and lift me up and see me for who I can be, those kinds of songs, those kinds of people really, which is what 'Brown Eyes Baby' is, and it's just sexy. It's sexy as hell. (laughs) I love that song."

2. "Breathe" by Faith Hill

This woman is the very essence of sexy, in our opinion. With her froth of blond hair and timeless voice, she will be a superstar forever. "Breathe" showcases Hill's lush, come-hither vocals to utter perfection. The slow, intense pace of the song could set fire to anybody's romantic fuse. Light the candles, snuggle up, and watch what happens when you listen to Hill beautifully do justice to this passionate tune.

Songfacts noted that "Breathe" "has massive crossover appeal." It "was the #1 pop airplay song of 2000. Like Hill, several other female artists saw major crossover success around the same time, including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and the Dixie Chicks."

3. "Let's Make Love" by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

McGraw sings this doesn't-mince-words song with his wife, Faith Hill. It's on her 1999 album Breathe. The video, which shows the pair strolling and making out in Paris (the City of Love!), just screams sexy amour. When they sing "I wanna feel you in my soul" to each other, the sparks fly into the stratosphere. "Let's Make Love" was parked on the Hot Country Songs chart for more than 10 months. No wonder. It's classy, sexy, authentic, and sizzling. Released more than 24 years ago, it's evergreen. Tim, we adore you.

4. "Like a Wrecking Ball" by Eric Church

This song makes its steamy intentions very clear from the get-go. When Eric Church sings, "I'ma gonna find out what that house is made of / It's been too many nights since its felt us make love / I wanna rock some sheetrock, knock some pictures off the wall / Love you baby, like a wrecking ball....," you don't need a translator and a dictionary to figure out what he means. One of the best love-making country songs for sure!

5. "Talk You Out Of It" by Florida Georgia Line

Billboard went crazy for this tune from the FGL twosome of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. The outlet opined, "Perhaps one of the sexiest songs in FGL's catalog, 'Talk You Out Of It' tones down the guys' drawls with sultry production. The song's smooth melody and passionate bass line also helps emphasize their rich tones, which elevates the steamy-yet-romantic lyrics - and makes listeners realize that staying in can be even more fun than going out." Yeah, baby...

6. "Check Yes Or No" by George Strait

Sometimes sugary and wholesome are the most sexy attributes of all. Like this song by the great George Strait. It occupied the top rung on the country charts twenty-eight years ago. This bouncy tune tells the tale of a couple from third grade until they tie the knot many years later. You gotta love it. George Strait proves why he is likeable and legendary on this one.

7. "Getting You Home (The Black Dress Song)" by Chris Young

Chris Young acknowledges that sexy songs have become a signature staple of his repertoire. Per Taste Of Country, he said, "It's a bit of a theme at this point, I guess for me." The song describes a man and woman's fancy night out. He wants to skip the hors d'oeuvres, if you know what I mean, and get to the main course - a hot time alone with his gal. It's provocative without being raunchy. "Getting You Home" was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

8. "Need You Now" by Lady A

The trio of Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott - better known as Lady A, formerly as Lady Antebellum - creates stunning harmonies and wonderful songs. "Need You Now" is clearly among them. It deservedly raked in a number of awards, including a Grammy for Song of the Year and another Song of the Year honor from the Academy of Country Music. The song sat atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for more than a month.

9. "Sangria" by Blake Shelton

This song is just plain hot. Even the video is rip-roarin' sexy. Blake Shelton makes the most out of the deliciously languorous pace of this beautiful, sensual love song. It would get anybody in the right mood for a little hanky-panky. "Sangria" went gold and platinum. Shelton really brings all his vocal gifts to the task when he sings this. A guy's lady love would be thrilled to have it played or sung to her.

10. "Do I Make You Wanna" by Billy Currington

The narrator of the song asks his girl if he makes her "wanna" do an assortment of things, from letting her hair down to howling at the moon. The tone is playful, teasing, and loving. You can just picture a guy actually saying these things to his very special someone. That's the essence of great country music - it's real.

11. "The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)" by Shania Twain

This exquisitely suggestive song, from Twain's album of the same name, came out two years before her huge blockbuster album Come On Over. It gives listeners a taste of her powerful voice and intuitive way with a tune. She practically acts it out just by the manner in which she sings it. It's sophisticated, slinky storytelling by someone who was - and is - at the absolute top of her game.

12. "I Will Always Love You" by Dolly Parton

Ah, Dolly! This amazing song is an enduring bona fide classic. You may prefer Parton's version or Whitney Houston's belt-it-out interpretation from the soundtrack of her 1992 film with Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard. Parton penned this song in 1973. It will live on eternally as a slow-dance anthem to love. A slew of top artists have covered it, including LeAnn Rimes, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bolton, and Kenny Rogers. Per smoothradio.com, "It remains one of the top 5 best-selling singles of all time worldwide, with sales of over 20 million copies."

13. "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off" by Joe Nichols

This slyly witty number made it to the highest rung of the Billboard Hot Country Songs list in 2005. It catalogs all the inhibition-free, low-level scrapes that the narrator's girl gets into when she has imbibed this beverage too liberally, culminating in her disrobing. Fun, footloose, and fast, Nichols delivers on this song's premise and cutely hits it right out of the park.

14. "Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter

"All it takes is one auditory sip to conjure some combination of sweetness, young love, femininity, innocence, sex, the rural South, and American identity," per Garden & Gun. Deana Carter's ode to country-style sensuality was released in 1996 and it has never gathered even a speck of dust. The words "strawberry wine" are a lush metaphor for the intoxicating chemistry that draws men and women together. Innocent and bittersweet, we'll gulp it by the vat!

15. "Red Neckin' Love Makin' Night" by Conway Twitty

An irresistible toe-tapper, Twitty's rousing rendition nails this tune. It goes back more than 40 years but could have been released yesterday because it still sounds so fresh and wickedly sassy. Twitty has got quite an oeuvre of sexy songs under his belt, per Steve Hoffman Music Forums. They have titles like "I'd Love to Lay You Down" and "You've Never Been This Far Before." He definitely knows his way around a song - and a female.

16. "Strip It Down" by Luke Bryan

Bryan brings his charming country-boy persona to every song he performs and this scorcher is no exception. Rather than being tawdry, it's frisky and sincere. With lyrics such as "Everything I need in them white cotton sheets / Dirty dance me slow in the summertime heat / Feel my belt turn loose from these old blue jeans....," you can sense the urgency in his voice and his heart. Another surefire winner from Bryan.

17. "All About You" by Josh Turner

Country Rebel was feelin' the love for Josh Turner when the outlet wrote, "Josh Turner Will Leave You Blushing With His Sexiest Single Since 'Your Man.'" They weighed in further with, "The tender country song tells the story of a man who loves to make his special lady feel like the center of the universe." Now that is what being sexy is all about!

18. "I May Hate Myself In The Morning" by Lee Ann Womack

The "I Hope You Dance" vocalist sings about a man she cares for and knows is not right or good for her, but wants to spend the night with anyway. Who hasn't been there? She'll let her foolish heart guide her before her brain and common sense painfully kick in when the sun comes up. Sad, truthful, and sexy.

19. "That Summer" by Garth Brooks

A worldly woman introduces a young, inexperienced teenage boy to the pleasures of the flesh In this song, which is on Brooks' album, The Chase. It was a number one hit for him early in his career. It portended many more smashes to come for Brooks, who took what might have been a clichéd subject and made it unforgettable in this song.





