There are some strong soul songs about the Peach State, like the great Gladys Knight song "Midnight Train to Georgia." But country artists have some classic Georgia songs of their own. Here are our picks for the 12 best country songs about Georgia.

12. "Rainy Night in Georgia," Conway Twitty and Sam Moore

Conway Twitty teamed up with legendary R&B and soul artist Sam Moore for a cover of "Rainy Night in Georgia," which was written by Tony Joe White and popularized by Brook Benton.

11. "Forget About Georgia," Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Lukas Nelson's "Forget About Georgia" centers on a man still in love with a woman named Georgia. Even worse? One of his favorite songs now reminds him of her.

10. "Why I Left Atlanta," Jason Eady

"Me and Georgia have seen our better days," Texas troubadour Jason Eady sings in this tune about a man who has no choice but to (sadly) leave the Peach State.

9. "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" by Reba McEntire

Initially performed by Vicki Lawrence, Reba McEntire covered the song on her 1991 album For My Broken Heart. The chilling lyrics focus on a court case and how an innocent man was hanged.

8. "Georgia Rain" by Trisha Yearwood

This romantic ballad by Georgia native Trisha Yearwood features the narrator singing about the days she fell in love under the Georgia rain. Her husband, Garth Brooks, even provides some backup vocals.

7. "Oh, Atlanta" by Alison Krauss

This breezy tune from Alison Krauss finds the narrator celebrating a return to her home state.

6. "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels Band

One of the best songs featuring a fiddle player maybe ever, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" is a southern classic. Johnny battles the devil to be the best fiddle player ever, and while each of them has some incredible skills, Johnny comes out on top. Sorry devil, it just wasn't meant to be.

5. "The Devil Comes Back to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels Band

Because they couldn't just have the one duel, the devil decides he needs a rematch. This sequel song features guest performances by Travis Tritt (as the devil), Marty Stuart (as Johnny), and Johnny Cash as the narrator. The song won a Grammy award for best collaboration, and it's clear why. Watch the music video for some strong performances by all.

4. "Highway 20 Ride" by Zac Brown Band

"Highway 20 Ride" was penned by Zac Brown and Wyatt Durrette. Durrette was inspired to write this country song after driving his son along Highway 20 between Atlanta and the Georgia/South Carolina state line. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2010.

3. "Chattahoochee," Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson created an anthem for thousands of Georgia teens when he wrote about all the fun that can be had on the Chattahoochee River.

2. "Georgia On My Mind," Ray Charles and Willie Nelson

It's safe to say there isn't a Georgia-native alive that doesn't get a little misty-eyed when this song is played. Penned in 1930 by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell, the song was popularized by Ray Charles in 1960. Willie Nelson later recorded it for his 1978 album Stardust. But perhaps the best rendition is this one of Charles and Nelson performing the classic tune together -- two American legends singing a song of the south.

1. "I Been To Georgia On A Fast Train," Billy Joe Shaver

Legendary country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver is one of Texas' favorite sons, but he also recorded one of the great country songs about Georgia. This tune about a man with "a good Christian raisin' and an eighth-grade education" is just plain irresistible.

