Country Singer Rory Feek Remarries 8 Years After Death Of His Wife Joey

Rory Feek opened up to the world about what it was like to remarry eight years after the passing of his wife, Joey Feek. Per PEOPLE, Feek surprised his new wife, Rebecca, with a song he'd written just for her for their big day. He performed "I Do" in front of his friends and family in attendance. (The view count on the YouTube video for the moment ain't too shabby, either!)

Feek wrote a blog post detailing what it was like to sing the heartwarming song. Furthermore, the post details the love journey between himself and Rebecca. "Rebecca and I had committed to be together. To choose each other and see where it might lead. And although we knew marriage was a possibility, it wasn't something that either of us felt like we could seriously talk about," the post begins.

Feek touches upon the fact that it was his daughter, Indiana, who was the deciding factor in the couple's nuptials. "Her love for her Mama is so great and so big in her life. Neither Rebecca or I wanted to hurt that in any way. And so we just waited and watched to see if it might ever occur to Indiana that Rebecca could be more than just a friend to her Papa, and to her," Feek writes.

Rory Feek Details What It Took To Marry His New Wife

But then, one morning in late March, Indiana surprised the pair with a shocking admission. "I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, 'Ms Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa...' ... And then Indy looked at me and said, 'And I told Miss Rebecca that my Mama's been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother...'"

With Indiana's blessing, the wedding was on. According to Feek, the wedding took place "under a beautiful timber-frame pavilion here in Greycliff, Montana." The post ends on the sweetest note with Feek saying that Rebecca gave Indiana the gift of having a mother again. In return, Indiana gave Rebecca the gift of being a mother.

It's all way too adorable for me. No, I'm not crying! My eyes naturally water at the top of certain hours of the day, okay?!