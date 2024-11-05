Country Singer Jay Allen Robbed At Gunpoint in Nashville

You truly never know who's out there plotting to take from you. There's always someone out there more desperate than you are and try to survive by any means necessary. If that means stealing and robbing, that's how they'll do it. Jay Allen knows this kind of desperation firsthand and it's changing his perspective on gun ownership.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, country singer and former contestant on The Voice Jay Allen shared a traumatic experience on his Instagram. He recalls being robbed in Nashville, Tennessee and how, regardless of his appearance, it can happen to anyone. "Serious talk... I got held up at a grocery store in East Nashville a few days ago. I'm ok(besides being out a few bucks), but it was the feeling that I couldn't get over. Even with having a muscular stature and being covered in tattoos, it didn't matter... he had a gun, and I didn't," Jay says.

Jay Allen Changes His Stance on Gun Ownership After Robbery in Nashville

Evidently, the fear in his heart remains deep inside Allen. He was truly defenseless in that situation. After that experience, Jay decides that he'll never feel that kind of terror again if he can help it. Consequently, he's out on the scene, training how to be effective with a gun. Moreover, it's not for leisure or because he wants to posture as a tough guy. Rather, it's purely in matters of self defense. "I felt helpless, taken advantage of, and mad at myself more than anything. I've always been on the fence about guns, but today I'm a proud new gun owner. It's strictly for self-defense, and I will NEVER feel that way again," Jay emphasizes.

Jay concludes his post by thanking his friend and veteran Trevor Greer for showing him how to be a responsible gun owner.