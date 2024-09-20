Country Singer Gavin Adcock Calls Out Security Guard For Punching Fan In The Face In Wild Video

Often country singers have issues with concert-goers getting rowdy. But it's rare to see one call out security at their concerts. Country singer Gavin Adcock recently came to the aid of some of his fans, calling out security at the venue.

In the wild video, Adcock started yelling at security from the stage. We're not sure what caused the initial incident between fans and security. However, in the video, you can clearly see a security guard rear back and punch a member in the audience.

This really incensed Adcock who started yelling from the stage. He said, "The security guards are out here trying to fight my fans, being a**holes. Oh! He just punched him in the face. The security guard just punched my fan in the face. Get the f**k out of here..."

Gavin Adcock Calls Out Security

Adcock continued to blast the security guards at the venue. He called for police to come arrest them for assault against the concertgoers. He said, "There are little girls up here. The security guards are coming up here and punching the f**king fans. Get the f**k out of here. Nobody asked you to come up here... Two security guards hit my fans up here. They need to be fired and locked up in godd*mn jail."

Following the incident, Adcock also talked about the incident on social media.

He said, "Last night in Oxford, MS, a couple of my fans lit up a cigarette during the show. Out of respect for the venue, I requested they put them out. The security guards proceeded to assault my fans, rather than de-escalate the situation as they're expected to do."

He added, "I will always speak my mind on stage if I see something I don't like, and I will always stand up for my fans. Y'all are the reason I do this every weekend, and we will continue to give y'all the best and safest experience possible."

Adcock also expressed his disappointment on social media.

He said, "This is what happens when a venue puts themselves and the security over the fans and band.... The Lyric needs to be shut down."