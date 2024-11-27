Country Singer Chuck Wicks's 4-Year-Old Son (And Jason Aldean's Nephew) Hospitalized: Family Talks Scary Experience

November has been a difficult one for Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi Rosa. The couple experienced a terrifying medical emergency when their 4-year-old son Tucker ended up in the hospital.

Rosa, who is Jason Aldean's sister, opened up about the experience in a Nov. 11 Instagram post. She revealed that Tucker ended up in the ER due to "extreme difficulty breathing." The youngster had a very contagious respiratory infection that attacked his throat and voice box.

"We had an eventful Sunday afternoon/evening with a little ride in the ambulance downtown to Vandy ER," Rosa wrote alongside a gallery of images of their son at the hospital. Tucker is doing great this morning, but we had another scare where he was having extreme difficulty breathing from croup."

She also thanked the staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt for saving her son's life. She wrote, "Can't thank @vumcchildren enough. ?? From the after hours clinic, to the team in the ER, EVERYONE was top notch. So kind and helpful every step of the way and made sure Tucker had everything he needed to make him as comfortable and calm as possible. They even brought the cool led light up device, iPad and toys. Several hours, a couple breathing treatments, and steroid shot later, we are back home and cozy. And Tucker is back to his favorite activity of swinging his rope."

4-Year-Old Recovers

Fast forward a few weeks, and Tucker appears to have recovered from his ordeal. The family is happy, and Tucker is being his mischievous 4-year-old self. Rosa shared a picture of the 4-year-old standing on the stove. "@hat in the actual hell?!?! Not even sure how he got up her. I turned away for two secs. Thank God we hadn't cooked anything this morning. I'm gonna have a dang heart attack with this kid!"

Rosan and Wicks welcomed Tucker on December 4, 2020 after wedding in 2019. The two struggled to conceive, opting to do in vitro fertilization. They announced the pregnancy in summer of 2020, writing, "Well.... he's HERE!!!!! @kasirosa and I are beside ourselves with so much joy and love for our baby boy!!!"