Cam, Husband Adam Weaver Welcome First Child

Country singer Cam (Camaron Ochs)announced that she and her husband Adam Weaver welcomed their first child, a baby girl. On Saturday, Dec. 21, Cam shared several photos on social media of the newest member of the family: Lucy Marvel Weaver.

"Lucy Marvel Weaver 💫 breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now," Cam wrote on Instagram.

The "Diane" and "Burning House" singer shared several photos throughout her pregnancy and was candid about the life of a working mom.

"Besides snacking & resting my big ol belly during these last days of pregnancy- I've been planning out how best to coordinate my 2020 album release schedule with my breastfeeding schedul. Boss mom sh*t!" she wrote. "Did you know that full-time working mamas, regardless of their education level, their age, where they live in the US, or their occupation, are paid less than dads? An even bigger wage gap than the normal gender discrepancy. You can check out the stats at NWLC.org if you wanna think more about how this affects all of us."

She also shared that she got a "backstage parental pep talk" from Darius Rucker.

The California native shared her pregnancy announcement in an Instagram video back in October.

"We've been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months, but I feel like it's time to let you guys in on it," the singer said.

Cam, who's also penned songs for Miley Cyrus and more, released her major debut full-length album Untamed in 2015. The album included the song "Burning House," which hit No. 2 on Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In 2017, she released fan favorite "Diane," which was inspired by Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene." In 2018, she released "Road to Happiness."

The singer-songwriter will perform at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 25, 2020.

