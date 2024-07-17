Country Singer Calls Out Jack Black And Tenacious D After Tour Canceled Over Backlash

Let's start from the top. Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at one of his recent rallies. A few days later, Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass) performed in Sydney, Australia, another stop on what was their ongoing tour. Gass, celebrating his 64th birthday, was surprised with a cake and a song. While making a birthday wish, Gass said, "Don't miss Trump next time."

TENACIOUS D member Kyle Gass celebrating his 64th Birthday in Australia, performing in Sydney alongside Jack Black, with a very specific "birthday wish" ? @duanejames666 // Wall Of Sound pic.twitter.com/yMdOFmKYO3 — Wall Of Sound (@wallofsoundau) July 14, 2024

Following a significant amount of backlash, Tenacious D canceled their tour entirely. In an Instagram post, Gass apologized for what he said. "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

"What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

Jack Black would follow with a post of his own, officially canceling the tour. "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour. And all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

One Country Singer Comments On Tenacious D's Tour Cancellation

John Rich commented on the duo's tour cancellation on X (formerly Twitter). "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! [at]jackblack

had to cancel his entire tour after wishing death on DJT 'next time.'" Prior to that, Rich commented on Black formally endorsing President Joe Biden in June. "For a comedian, Ol [Jack Black] doesn't have the best timing does he?"

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to get a sweet shoutout in [Biden's] victory speech for what I gave up to be here. Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call," Black stated at a fundraiser in Los Angeles seeking Biden's reelection.

Since the incident, Gass was reportedly dropped by the talent agency representing the musician. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.