Country Singer Breaks Silence After Cryptically Leaving 'The Voice'

The Voice shocked fans by announcing that country singer and fan favorite Tanner Frick has left the music competition. He exited due to some behind the stage drama. The singer endeared himself to fans thanks to his cover of Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know."

That song earned the Tennessee native a four-chair turn. But he ended up walking away after rehearsals and didn't compete in the Knockouts round. Host Carson Daly told Michael Bublé that Tanner wasn't going to be there for the Knockouts round.

"Michael, Tanner [Frick] left the competition after rehearsals. You still have Cameron [Wright] and Sloane [Simon]," Daly said.

The 3-Way Knockouts round saw Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani put up three members of their team. But Michael was down a singer due to Tanner leaving the Voice. He only had Cameron Wright and Sloane Simon.

Singer Leaves 'The Voice'

What exactly happened? That's what people want to know. Frick broke his silence about leaving. But he only poured more gasoline on the fire. The country singer shared a sneak peek at an unreleased song titled "Lonesome Road." He highlighted one of the song's lyrics, "Ain't nobody want me anyway."

Previously the country signer teased the song and also teased his role on The Voice. Michael is probably a bit upstet after using his steal to save him during the Battles round. He stole the contestant from McEntire after she chose Frick's competition to stay.

"Tanner Frick was a huge win for me. That's a former four-chair turn and a piece of the puzzle that I didn't have," Michael said. "I needed that country singer and now I feel like I'm completely in the game. It's a brave new world we're about to head into."

"You represent so many great parts of the greatest gift America might have ever given to the arts. I want to be part of that," Bublé also said.

Meanwhile, McEntire added, "Tanner, I thought you sang really really well. I love that song. When you did that Chris Stapleton growl, it just added so much dimension to your voice."

Check out the lyrics to Frick's song below!

These whiskey nights and neon lights they all fade away / But this lonesome road keeps callin' me to stay. / So I'm back here, I'm on my own / I can't seem to leave this life alone. / I guess I'm a lone wolf and a stray. / Ain't nobody want me anyway.