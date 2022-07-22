12 Country Party Songs To Kickstart the Weekend

Country music has plenty of love ballads, songs about emotional situations and more, but sometimes all one needs is a good ol' country party song on a Friday night. Luckily, country music has plenty of those -- so many, in fact, that it's hard to choose just a few. If you're looking for the perfect playlist for a wild weekend on the town, or even for a "Party For Two" at home, here are 12 of the best country party songs.

12. "Country Girl (Shake it For Me)," Luke Bryan

If you want to get the good vibes flowing, you can't go wrong with Luke Bryan's "Country Girl (Shake it For Me)."

11. "Boot Scootin' Boogie," Brooks & Dunn

Advertisement

Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" helped launch the country line dancing craze and it's sure to get guests on the dance floor.

10. "Good Time," Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson's 2008 song "Good Time" is all about shaking off the work week and enjoying the weekend, making it a perfect party song. If you really want to get the party started, throw on the song's extended remix.

9. "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," Shania Twain

Advertisement

Whether you're looking to kickstart a bachelorette party or just a fun weekend with your friends, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," Shania Twain's ode to letting your hair down, is the perfect soundtrack.

8. "House Party," Sam Hunt

When Sam Hunt debuted onto the country music scene, he did so in a big way, and one of the songs that paved the way for his career was "House Party." In this tune, the Georgia-born artist plays the part of a party boy looking for a night out on the town, and he's trying to convince his love interest to come join him. Unfortunately, she's only interested in a night at home, so he decides they'll have a "House Party" with the two of them. Hunt brings the boombox and tells her, "If you're gonna be a homebody, we're gonna have a house party."

7. "My Kinda Party," Jason Aldean

Advertisement

Jason Aldean is another artist who isn't afraid of a little party, and he makes that clear in his 2010 song, "My Kinda Party." Originally recorded by Brantley Gilbert, this song is another that celebrates the closing of the 40-hour work week and the beginning of the weekend. This song was released at the start of the "bro-country" movement, so there are ample references to tailgates and "pretty things," but with its country-rock instrumentation and quick beat, it'll surely get you amped for a party.

6. "Am I The Only One," Dierks Bentley

In an era that was saturated with party songs, Dierks Bentley stood out with his good-time anthem, "Am I The Only One," released in 2011. Bentley starts off the song with a bit of a dilemma: he wants to party, but none of his friends are available. His friends' excuses include watching American Idol and abstaining from drinking, so Bentley decides to go out alone. To his luck, he meets a "country cutie" out on the town, and the night turns around. This song is still a fan favorite at shows more than 10 years after its release, and it's perfect for a party night.

5. "Drink In My Hand," Eric Church

Advertisement

Eric Church has plenty of serious songs, but even "The Chief" has to let loose and have some fun every once in a while. His song "Drink In My Hand" is the perfect one for doing that. This song is all about taking a break from the 9 to 5 and letting the weekend fun take over. The song features a contagious melody and rhythm, and it can be heard flowing out of the honky tonks on Lower Broadway in Nashville to this day.

4. "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo," Tracy Byrd

When out at a party, there are many drinks to choose from, and Tracy Bryd's drink of choice is Jose Cuervo. Bryd shows country listeners just how to party in his 2002 song, "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo." The song consists of Bryd taking more and more shots of tequila until he eventually hits ten rounds. Then, as one does, he starts the fun all over again.

3. "Party for Two," Shania Twain and Billy Currington

Advertisement

When Shania Twain invites you to a party, it's an instant yes. That is, however, unless you're Billy Currington. In their classic duet, "Party For Two," Twain invites Currington to a party, and after initially declining, she explains that she has a "party for two" in mind. The song features both artists singing back and forth as Twain playfully explains the party and Currington gets convinced to attend.

2. "Red Solo Cup," Toby Keith

Red solo cups are a necessary item at any good house party, so Toby Keith decided to record a song about one. His song "Red Solo Cup" is a party song, but it's so much more than that: it's a love song to the red solo cup -- the vessel by which the party commences -- itself. The song begins with Keith listing all the good things about red solo cups, and by the end, he is quite literally pouring his heart out to the cup. Overall, this jovial tune is great for a chuckle and for getting into party mode.

1. "Here For the Party," Gretchen Wilson

Advertisement

If you're looking for a real country party full of "rowdy romance," look no further than Gretchen Wilson's "Here For the Party." The title says it all: she's here for the party, and she ain't leaving until they throw her out. In this tune, the "Redneck Woman" describes a wild night out at the bar where the beer, cowboys and pick-up lines are flowing. This song is a classic country party tune, and it was penned by a dynamic trio: Wilson and Big & Rich's John Rich and Big Kenny.

Honorable Mentions: "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band, "Cruise," Florida Georgia Line, "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy," Big & Rich, "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," Trace Adkins, "Ain't Goin' Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)," Garth Brooks, "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett, "Miss Me More," Kelsea Ballerini, "When It Rains it Pours," Luke Combs, "Down on the Farm," Tim McGraw

READ MORE: The 20 Best Country Songs About Summer

Related Videos