Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up its favorite newly-released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs for the Six Pack.

This week's playlist includes Lainey Wilson's own "Strawberry Wine," Ian Flanigan's next step to country acclaim and Jordan Davis' Mac Davis-esque reminder to stop and smell the roses.

Here are six crucial listens.

"Last Name on It," Ian Flanigan

Ian Flanigan wowed viewers of The Voice in 2020 with a husky, baritone delivery that suited covers of the Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs and Jamey Johnson.

The bluesy, country radio-ready love song "Last Name on It" represents Flanigan's developing voice as a singer and songwriter while upping anticipation for debut album Strong (out Sept. 2). Other fan favorites turned album selections include "Grow Up," featuring coach turned collaborator Blake Shelton.

-- Bobby Moore

"On the Ranch," Emily Nenni

The backstory of Nashville-based country traditionalist Emily Nenni's On the Ranch (out Nov. 4 via New West Records) inspired its title track. She lived and worked on a Colorado ranch during peak pandemic months while writing the album-- which was produced by Chris Stapleton's guitarist, Mike Eli.

"On the Ranch" captures the album's spirit (and Waylon Jennings' guitar tone), upping anticipation for a collection of nine originals and a must-hear ABBA cover.

-- Bobby Moore

"Watermelon Moonshine," Lainey Wilson

Similarities between new Lainey Wilson single "Watermelon Moonshine" and Deana Carter's 1996 classic "Strawberry Wine" go beyond titles that reference fruit-flavored alcohol. Both reflect on youthful indiscretion and a coming-of-age summer from back when 30 was old. Of course, it's a homage to the sounds of Wilson and many of her fans' childhoods and not a creative hijacking of a CMA Song of the Year winner.

It's the second preview of forthcoming album Bell Bottom Country (out Oct. 28 via BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records), following "Heart Like a Truck."

-- Bobby Moore

"Stubborn Pride," Zac Brown Band

In 2021, Zac Brown Band wowed fans with the The Comeback: an album reminiscent of the group's early hits.

The band's back with more new music for The Comeback Deluxe, including collaborations with Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson. For "Stubborn Pride," they brought on Jamey Johnson and Marcus King for the country collab you didn't know you needed. The original version already included King, known for his memorable country rock and blues sound, with the addition of Johnson making this song absolutely perfect.

-- Courtney Fox

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis' highly-anticipated album won't be released until 2023, and this new song makes it feel worth the wait.

"Next Thing You Know" is all about making sure you take the time to pay attention to all of life's big milestones and moments because they pass you by quickly. Davis warns not to get distracted because then might miss some of the most important times in your life you'll wish you made time for later.

"I've been in Nashville for 10 years now," Davis told CMT. "I've been touring the country, playing music for six, and it feels like I just started...it's crazy. I never would've expected this. I moved to music city to be a songwriter. I never really had any dreams of singing a record deal or doing what I'm doing now. It was a dream that I didn't know I had, until I got thrust into it. It spins fast." "I've got a three-year-old daughter, it feels like she was just born," he continued. "It goes by so quickly. This is kind of what that song encapsulates. I really hope somebody will listen to it and think to kind of slow down."

-- Courtney Fox

"getting into," Ashley Cooke

Nashville newcomer Ashley Cooke is hitting the country music scene like a seasoned pro. Her duet with Brett Young, "Never Til Now," landed her an appearance on The Bachelorette , and she's set to tour with Cole Swindell this fall.

Cooke, Emily Weisband and Will Weatherly co-write "getting into" starts a new chapter of the singer's blossoming career. The lyrics are playful and honest, with Cooke opening up about who she is and how she wants love.

"'Getting into' serves as my roadmap of all the twists and turns of who I am," Cooke shared in a statement. "It's a fun disclaimer to whoever that future someone is, and lets them know what they're signing up for--the good, the bad and everything in between."

-- Courtney Fox

