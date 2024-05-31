Country Music Icon Lends Support To Donald Trump After Conviction

Former President and presidential hopeful Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble. A jury recently convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, which is a Class E felony. While Trump waits to find out his sentence, one country music icon is lending him their support.

Jason Aldean has always been outspoken about his politics and now was no exception. The singer took to social media following the verdict to share his reaction. The singer was upset by the news posting a photo of an upside down American flag. He also had a fiery caption asking what it meant for the rest of the country. He said, "Scary times in our country right now, man. When a former POTUS gets treated like this by our justice system, what does that mean for the rest of us??? If there was ever a time to speak up, ITS NOW! Make no mistake.... We are in trouble."

Previously, Aldean said he turned down a politician using "Fly Over States" for a campaign. He implied he would let Trump use the song if he wanted to use it. "And I very politely said, '(Expletive) no,'" he says. "But if the guy I want to get in asks for it, I'll give it to him. OK?" Some thought that Aldean was talking about Joe Biden about the song. However, that remains unclear.

Donald Trump Supported Jason Aldean

Snopes reports that it is "unproven" that Aldean referred to Biden. "Without official confirmation from the Biden campaign, it's challenging to determine the veracity of Aldean's on-state claim, let alone the year the alleged request was made to use the song," the site concluded. "The lack of specificity in the brief clip leaves room for speculation."

Previously when Aldean's song "Try That In A Small Town" garnered controversy, Trump came to Aldean's side. He wrote, "Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!" Of that song, Aldean fired back at the controversy, "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."