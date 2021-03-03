One is fun, but two is a party. That's how we feel about our favorite country music duos. We all love hearing a classic Garth Brooks song, Dolly Parton ballad or George Jones tune, but sometimes you just need more than one country artist to really get things going. Few know that better than the stars of Nashville, who love them a good country duo, whether it's permanent or a temporary team up.

The American public agrees because you can pretty much always find country singers winning a Grammy or CMA award, or in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts. Here are our 12 favorite country music duos.

1. Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn are back and better than ever with their newest album, Reboot. Though the duo of legendary songwriters has decided to bring more in on the fun, including Luke Combs.

2. Big & Rich

No one, ever, will forget the words "Save a horse, ride a cowboy." Big & Rich have more than enshrined themselves as one of the great country music duos.

3. Florida-Georgia Line

It feels like Florida-Georgia Line just started making music yesterday yet they already have roughly a billion hits. They became musicians and then became legends like ten minutes later.

4. Dan + Shay

Anyone who sings a love song about tequila deserves to be praised.

5. Brothers Osborne

The Brothers Osborne are definitely worthy heirs to previous great country duos and team-ups, such as The Highwaymen with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

6. Sugarland

Few country artists make pop-country sound as good as Sugarland does.

7. Montgomery Gentry

With hits like "My Town," "Hillbilly Shoes," "Daddy Won't Sell the Farm" and more, Montgomery Gentry solidified a place as one of the greatest musical partnerships in country history.

8. Louvin Brothers

Country music duos aren't a new thing. The Louvin Brothers prove we've always loved a good pair of country boys singing in harmony.

9. Bellamy Brothers

They might look like hippies (hey, so does Willie) but these country boys know how to get down and plot a crossover hit.

10. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Are we talking about them as husband and wife or them as singers? Who cares. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are incredible at both.

11. Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash

Everything we just said about Faith and Tim goes double for these two. Besides, who doesn't love singing along to "Jackson?"

12. The Judds

From "Mama He's Crazy" to "Love Can Build a Bridge," this mother-daughter duo is responsible for some of the best country duets in country history.

Honorable mentions: Maddie & Tae, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley plus Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

This story previously ran on Sept. 11, 2019.

