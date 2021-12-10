Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne).

Here's a quick series of tributes to more than 40 superstars, side musicians and wordsmiths we've lost since January.

Misty Morgan (May 23, 1945 - Jan. 1, 2021)

Keyboardist and vocalist Misty Morgan scored one of the more unlikely crossover country and pop hits in history with her husband, Jack Blanchard. "Tennessee Bird Walk" became a No. 1 country song and a No. 23 pop hit in 1970. Morgan died shortly after a cancer diagnosis.

Jamie O' Hara (Aug. 8, 1950 - Jan. 7, 2021)

Jamie O'Hara, one-half of The O'Kanes with Kieran Kane and writer of The Judds' "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and other hits, died early this year following a bout with cancer.

Ed Bruce (Dec. 29, 1939 - Jan. 8, 2021)

The songwriter behind "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" (alongside the late Patsy Bruce) and the recording artist best known for No. 1 hit "You're the Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had" died at age 81. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Ed Bruce co-starred with James Garner in the early '80s TV series Bret Maverick.

Larry Willoughby (Feb. 24, 1950 - Jan. 14, 2021)

Larry Willoughby, a singer-songwriter and recording artist turned A&R executive who helped land young Luke Bryan a major label deal, passed away in January. Taste of Country reported that Willoughby died from COVID-19 complications.

Jason "Rowdy" Cope (March 15, 1978 - Jan. 16, 2021)

Steel Woods co-founder Jason "Rowdy" Cope died in his sleep on Jan. 16. A fund started in Cope's honor has since raised thousands for military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Jimmie Rodgers (Sept. 18, 1933 - Jan. 18, 2021)

Pop singer Jimmie Rodgers (not to be confused with the Singing Brakeman, who died the year the younger Rodgers was born) had a string of crossover country hits in the 1950s, most notably 1957's "Honeycomb."

Randy Parton (Dec. 15, 1953 - Jan. 21, 2021)

Randy Parton, a younger sibling of Dolly Parton, died of cancer early this year. He was the first to record future Alabama hit "Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)" and sang a duet with Dolly on her 2020 Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

James White (April 12, 1939 - Jan. 24, 2021)

James White opened the legendary Austin dancehall The Broken Spoke in 1964.

Jim Weatherly (March 17, 1943 - Feb. 3, 2021)

Ole Miss quarterback turned "Midnight Train to Georgia" songwriter Jim Weatherly scored a Top 10 country hit in 1975 with "I'll Still Love You."

Richie Albright (July 10, 1940 - Feb. 9, 2021)

Waylon Jennings' "right-hand man" and longtime drummer devoted over 50 years to country music.

JT Gray (March 7, 1946 - March 20, 2021)

JT Gray owned the Station Inn, an influential bluegrass and roots music venue in Nashville.

Taylor Dee (1987 - March 23, 2021)

Rising Texas singer-songwriter Taylor Dee died from injuries sustained in a rollover car accident.

Bill Owens (Sept. 28, 1935 - April 7, 2021)

Dolly Parton's uncle Bill Owens helped her launch her now-transcendent run in country music. He was a songwriter in his own right, with Parton co-write and Bill Phillips hit "Put It Off Until Tomorrow" among his most impactful compositions.

Charlie Black (November 23, 1949 - April 23, 2021)

Nashville producer and songwriter Charlie Black co-wrote Anne Murray's "A Little Good News," Reba McEntire's "You Lie" and other noteworthy country hits.

Patsy Bruce (March 8, 1940 - May 16, 2021)

Patsy Bruce co-wrote "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" with then-husband Ed Bruce. She also worked as a casting director for Urban Cowboy.

Dewayne Blackwell (September 17, 1936 - May 23, 2021)

Dewayne Blackwell's songwriting credits include David Frizzell's "I'm Gonna Hire a Wino to Decorate Our Home" and Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

BJ Thomas (Aug. 7, 1942 - May 29, 2021)

BJ Thomas impacted country, pop and Christian music during his decades-spanning career.

Sanford Clark (October 24, 1935 - July 4, 2021)

Country and rockabilly performer Sanford Clark is best known for his hit 1956 version of Lee Hazlewood co-write "The Fool."

Byron Berline (July 6, 1944 - July 10, 2021)

Champion fiddler Byron Berline collaborated with artists ranging from Earl Scruggs to the Rolling Stones.

Dusty Hill (May 19, 1949 - July 28, 2021)

Through his work with ZZ Top isn't defined as country, bassist Dusty Hill's career represents the eclectic sound of Texas music.

Tom LeGarde (March 15, 1931 - July 30, 2021)

Australian country artist Tom LeGarde contributed to country music in both California and Tennessee alongside his twin brother Ted, who passed away in 2018.

Rick Raybon (1957 or '58 - July 31, 2021)

The brother of Shenandoah's Marty Raybon and fellow bluegrass artist Tim Raybon died in July.

Razzy Bailey (Feb.14, 1939 - Aug. 4, 2021)

Alabama native Razzy Bailey scored five No. 1 country hits in the 1980s, including four straight in 1980-'81.

Nanci Griffith (July 6, 1953 - Aug. 13, 2021)

Grammy award-winner Nanci Griffith was a force of nature in the country, folk and Americana spaces.

Tom T. Hall (May 25, 1936 - Aug. 20, 2021)

Tom T. Hall earned his nickname "The Storyteller" through writing "Harper Valley PTA" (a crossover hit for Jeannie C. Riley) and such solo hits as "The Year Clayton Delaney Died."

Don Everly (February 1, 1937 - August 21, 2021)

Don Everly set the standard for blood harmonies with brother Phil in The Everly Brothers before a solo run as a country-rock artist.

Bill Emerson (Jan. 22, 1938 - Aug. 21, 2021)

Bluegrass Hall of Fame banjo player and The Country Gentlemen co-founder Bill Emerson died from complications of pneumonia.

Kenny Malone (Aug. 4, 1938 - Aug. 26, 2021)

Prolific drummer and percussionist Kenny Malone's credits include Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and Crystal Gayle's "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue."

Don Maddox (Dec. 7, 1922 - Sept. 12, 2021)

The final surviving member of country and rock influencers the Maddox Brothers & Rose died in September at age 98.

Bob Moore (Nov. 30, 1932 - Sept. 22, 2021)

Prolific Nashville session musician Bob Moore performed in thousands of sessions as a bassist, including work with Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and a who's-who of country stars.

Sue Thompson (July 19, 1925 - Sept. 23, 2021)

Missouri native Sue Thompson impacted both the country and pop charts in the '60s with "Norman" and "Sad Movies (Make Me Cry)."

George Frayne IV (July 19, 1944 - Sept. 26, 2021)

George Frayne is better known as Commander Cody, a country-rock trendsetter and the leader of the Lost Planet Airmen.

Billy Robinson (Aug. 6, 1931 - Oct. 15, 2021)

Steel guitar great Billy Robinson played on the Grand Ole Opry stage and for Red Foley, Hank Williams and other foundational country talents.

Ronnie Tutt (March 12, 1938 - October 16, 2021)

Dallas native Ronnie Tutt made a name for himself behind the drum kit for Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and others.

Sonny Osborne (Oct.29, 1937 - Oct. 24, 2021)

Banjo innovator Sonny Osborne briefly played in Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys before beginning a 52-year run with brother Bobby Osborne as the Osborne Brothers.

Chuck Morpurgo (Nov. 25, 1962 - No. 4, 2021)

Chuck Morpurgo was a longtime bandmate of Dallas Moore and a well-respected finger-style guitarist.

Bill Holden (July 25, 1950 - Nov. 15, 2021)

Fort Worth-born banjo picker Bill Holden played with The Country Gentleman and Bill Monroe.

Pete Corum (Nov. 4, 1948 - Dec. 1, 2021)

Pete Corum played bass for Lester Flatt & the Nashville Grass in the 1970s.

Gary Scruggs (May 18, 1949 - Dec. 1, 2021)

Gary Scruggs, the son of bluegrass pillars Earl and Louise Scruggs and brother of Steve and Randy Scruggs, made a lasting impact as an artist, first with his family and later with longtime collaborator Waylon Jennings.

Stonewall Jackson (Nov. 6, 1932 - Dec. 4, 2021)

Honky tonk great Stonewall Jackson's greatest hits include "Life to Go," which was penned by a young George Jones, and "Waterloo," a No. 1 hit from 1959.

Michael Nesmith (Dec. 30, 1942 - Dec. 10, 2021)

Monkees member Michael Nesmith innovated country-rock as a songwriter and performer before going on to inspire MTV.

