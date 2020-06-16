20 of the Best Country Karaoke Songs

If an upcoming karaoke night has you scrambling to create the perfect song list, we have you covered. Sure, Journey songs might get the crowd on their feet, but a night of karaoke is always made better with a little country music. From a timeless barroom singalong to a story song rooted in classic country, here are our picks for the best country karaoke songs.

"Friends in Low Places," Garth Brooks

It's the kiss-off heard 'round the world. Even non-country fans no every word to Garth's 1990 smash hit "Friends in Low Places."

"Before He Cheats," Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's tale of revenge on a cheating partner is always a crowd pleaser.

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman," Shania Twain

Shania's 1997 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" has just the right amount of energy and sass to make you the star of karaoke night. As soon as "Let's go girls" kicks in, the crowd will love you.

"Need You Now," Lady Antebellum

If pining love songs are more your speed, you can't go wrong with Lady Antebellum's "Need You Now." Grab a duet partner or deliver an epic solo performance.

"Amarillo By Morning," George Strait

George Strait's classic "Amarillo By Morning" will have the whole crowd singing along to the tale of a wandering rodeo cowboy.

"Strawberry Wine," Deana Carter

Deana Carter's summer romance saga "Strawberry Wine" is pure nostalgia -- the perfect recipe for a winning karaoke performance.

"Stand By Your Man," Tammy Wynette

Very few people can belt "Stand By Your Man" like Tammy Wynette. Thankfully, karaoke is mostly about stage presence and enthusiasm.

"Ring of Fire," Johnny Cash"

It always helps to choose a song that's instantly recognizable. As soon as the mariachi horns come in on Cash's love song you'll already have the crowd on your side.

"Take Me Home Country Roads," John Denver

John Denver's ode to West Virginia is a karaoke staple and a crowd-pleaser no matter where you live.

"I Will Always Love You," Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's tender goodbye packs an emotional wallop, making for a spectacular karaoke song.

"Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band

The Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried," a song about the common threads that tie us together, is sure to bring a karaoke crowd together.

"Baby Girl," Sugarland

The singalong chorus of Sugarland's "Baby Girl" will have your local karaoke bar swaying along.

"Cowboy Take Me Away," Dixie Chicks

"Cowboy Take Me Away" delivers just the right amount of nostalgia and charm to make you the hit of your local karaoke crew.

"I Fall to Pieces," Patsy Cline

If you want to go with a classic country song, you can't do better than Patsy Cline's "I Fall to Pieces."

"Mama's Broken Heart," Miranda Lambert

Healing from a heartbreak? Try belting out this Miranda Lambert favorite.

"Your Cheatin' Heart," Hank Williams

Win over the traditional country fans in the crowd with Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart."

"On the Road Again," Willie Nelson

Everyone loves the Red Headed Stranger and everyone will love a spirited karaoke rendition of Nelson's 1980 hit.

" Straight Tequila Night," John Anderson

For fans of early '90s country, it doesn't get better than John Anderson's cautionary tale "Straight Tequila Night."

"This Kiss," Faith Hill

Bubbly and irresistibly fun, Faith Hill's "This Kiss" will win over even the most jaded folks in a karaoke bar.

"Should've Been a Cowboy," Toby Keith

Just try not singing along with Toby Keith's 1993 celebration of cowboys -- famous and otherwise.

"Fancy," Reba McEntire

Written by the legendary Bobbie Gentry, "Fancy" paints a scene of destitution, strength and surviving by any means necessary. Reba McEntire's 1990 cover of the song packed in powerhouse vocals and serious attitude, making it our pick for the best karaoke song for a night of country music singalongs.

