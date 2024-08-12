Country Icon Jeannie Seely Hospitalized Due To Medical Crisis

Country icon Jeannie Seely had to got to the hospital due to a medical crisis. According to reps, she checked herself in after becoming ill.

Her representatives revealed that she suffered from both dehydration and acute diverticulitis. According to the Mayo Clinic, acute diverticulitis is the inflammation of the "irregular bulging pouches in the wall of the large intestine." It causes an assortment of symptoms including both pain and nausea.

Treatment requires antibiotics, so it's good that Seely sought out the help that she needed. Reportedly, Seely was in her home state of Pennsylvania when she fell ill. The country icon was on a trip to the state for an event in her honor. However, the 84-year-old became sick and needed to go to the hospital instead.

In a statement, she thanked all of the hard working staff that helped her during her time of need. She said she couldn't have had better care anywhere.

"It had not crossed my mind to visit a hospital on my trip home. But when it became necessary, it was yet another opportunity to experience Pennsylvania hospitality," she said

Jeannie Seely Hospitalized

"I could not have received better care or more respect than I did at St. Clare Hospital in Pittsburgh or the courtesy shown at Pittsburgh International Airport," Seely added. "The kindness is appreciated and I'm very proud to call the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania my birthplace."

Fortunately, they discharged Seely from the hospital. The country icon said she's now doing well. Seely famously earned the nickname "Miss Country Soul" for "Sentimental Journey" and "Can I Sleep In Your Arms."

Her talents later earned her both a Grammy Award and a coveted star on the Music City Walk Of Fame. She is also a member of the prestigious country music institution that is the Grand Ole Opry. She's specifically part of the Grand Ladies of The Opry and became the first woman to host a segment at the Opry. Fans will be happy to know that Seely is on the mend. The country legend isn't letting anything dampen her spirit. In the meantime, we wish the singer a speedy recovery.