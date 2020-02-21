During his celebrated career, George Jones was known as "The Possum." The country legend is remembered for one of the greatest country songs of all time, "He Stopped Loving Her Today," as well as for his brief marriage to fellow country star Tammy Wynette, which resulted in some iconic duets. His reputation as "No Show Jones" went away when his fourth wife, Nancy, helped him recover from his decades-long struggle with substance abuse issues. They had one of the most powerful love stories in the music industry.

Before his death in 2013, the Texas native lived at his stunning 9,651-square-foot mansion appropriately called the "Country Gold Estate." The home in the affluent Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage that fits seven cars and a gorgeous swimming pool. If that wasn't enough, Country Gold Estate has two barns, a guest home, a large pond, and a separate garage for a tour bus. The gated property at 4025 Nestledown Drive is located in the Nestledown Farms subdivision.

George Jones' widow Nancy Jones sold the house and its 78 acres of the surrounding property for nearly two million dollars in 2015 to Nathan and Patricia Overton. I don't know real estate, but that sounds like a decent deal for the massive estate of a country star. It's so big you probably need a golf cart just to get around. The couple made national headlines when they were awarded half a million dollars in a lawsuit against Westgate Resorts based in Orlando.

"They and members of their extended family plan on living there," the Overtons' attorney told The Tennessean.

While we can't visit the estate like we can the George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville, we can at least admire what it looks like on the inside. And imagine what it was like when country music legend George Jones hosted parties. I wonder if any famous names ever stayed in his guest house on the property?

The "Country Gold Estate" sits on approximately 78 acres of lush greenery. The acreage is nestled between towering trees that surround the driveway.

Jones lived at this timeless and charming estate with his wife, Nancy. They welcomed visitors in one of the property's two entrances to a home with beautiful brick steps and large white columns.

The home is perfect for entertaining friends outdoors with its beautiful pool and large pool seating area. The outdoor pool house even has a full kitchen.

One of the most southern elements of this estate is the vast pond that sits on the property. The green frog adds to its unique charm.

Country Gold Estate has two living rooms and one dining area, and while they're both elegant, they're also pretty cozy and rustic.

The spacious kitchen is another area of this estate that's perfect for entertaining. The dark wood welcomes visitors while the island is large enough to let them sit and get comfy before dinner.

The house boasts four bedrooms, but this is the impressive master suite. You'll notice a seating area to the right of the bed, but what you can't see is the heated tile floors that sit under it.

This spacious garage is offset from the other garage and is the perfect size for a large tour bus. Although the Jones family no longer lives on the incredible estate, it looked to be the ideal getaway for the country music legend.

