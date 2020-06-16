Ring Inspo From Today’s Cutest Country Couples

This post is sponsored content presented by CleanOrigin.

Summer love is in the air and if you're planning on popping the question or picking out an engagement ring with your sweetheart, you may feel a bit overwhelmed over which type to choose. Get some major inspiration from some of our favorite country couples!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd met in Nashville in 2013 when they were both aspiring singer-songwriters. The talented couple fell in love and got engaged over Fourth of July weekend in 2017.

"We were at my family's lake house up in Michigan and it was Fourth of July weekend and we had, like, 15 people at this little house," Hurd told Rare Country back in 2017. "I had had that [ring] in my pocket for a while, and I was just looking for a good time. I woke up on the 3rd and I said to myself that that was the day. But there was no point where we were alone together, and so we jumped in the boat and had about 20 minutes together. It was really special."

The ring: a solitaire setting with a unique rough, uncut diamond.

The singers married in March of 2018. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Hayes.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins have a love story years in the making. Rhett and Akins met in first grade. They attended church camp together and even briefly dated when they were 15. But while that first attempt at a relationship was short-lived, the two friends knew deep down they were meant to be. The couple reconnected in their early 20s and married in 2012. They now have three daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, and Lennon Love.

The ring: a classic engagement ring with a pave band and round brilliant stone.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs has skyrocketed to fame in the past few years and his fiance Nicole Hocking has been by his side from the beginning. Nicole has even inspired some of Combs' most beloved songs, such as "Beautiful Crazy."

In 2018, Combs proposed to Hocking in the privacy of their Nashville home.

The ring: an emerald cut, classic engagement ring.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt met his now-wife Hannah Lee Fowler before he moved to Nashville. He even named his breakthrough 2014 album Montevallo after Fowler's Alabama hometown. After a breakup, Hunt flew back and forth to Hawaii 7 times to win Fowler back. It worked. The couple married in Hunt's hometown in Georgia in 2017.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae first met back in 2015 and they felt a connection immediately.

"She came to one of my shows, and the first time I saw her, it was the shy giddiness," Brown told Taste of Country Nights. "I didn't know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, 'Hey, when are we going to hang out?' and flew her down, and she hasn't left since."

Brown popped the question in 2017. The following year, the couple tied the knot at a gorgeous ceremony at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

The ring: a cushion-cut black diamond in a pave, classic setting.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Kingsley Rose, last year.