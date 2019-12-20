Hear Wide Open Country's 2019 Holiday Playlist

Country music's contributions to the popular Christmas songs canon grow each holiday season, with artists ranging from upstart Americana groups to Nashville superstars covering their favorite carols and unveiling original compositions.

The historic country Christmas song playlist spans from Gene Autry original "Here Comes Santa Claus" to folk singer Burl Ives' "Holly Jolly Christmas," Brenda Lee's definitive version of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and Willie Nelson's Christmas classic Pretty Paper. More recently, it expanded thanks to the great holiday albums from the '90s by Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood and others and the CMA Country Christmas special's annual broadcast: a night often dominated by Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts and other harmonizing vocal groups.

This Christmas, new songs and familiar Christmas carols came from Kacey Musgraves for her Amazon exclusive holiday special as well as a list of stars that includes Keith Urban, Brandy Clark, Thomas Rhett and others. Recordings include new takes on holiday classics, such as Mitchell Tenpenny's rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Tenille Townes' "The Christmas Song" and Cam's "I'll Be Home For Christmas." Although Americana artists made a splash with new material (namely Keb' Mo's "Christmas is Annoying"), genre-defiant artists shone brightest with their own covers of holiday tunes, such as Hiss Golden Messenger and Lucinda Williams' version of John Prine's "Christmas in Prison" and Andrew Bird's "O Holy Night."

Wide Open Country gathered some of the best country-related Christmas music of 2019 for this handy Spotify playlist. These seasonal singles and cuts from Christmas albums can be played anywhere when you want to take a break from Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" or sidestep debate over whether or not "Baby, It's Cold Outside" aged horribly.