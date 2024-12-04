4 Country Artists That Would Be Good Fits For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Soundtrack

One of the reasons for the popularity of Yellowstone is how intense and atmospheric it is. Music adds hugely to that feeling. Here are some of my suggestions for country music artists whose songs I would love to hear on the show during season 5. They include Jelly Roll, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, and Luke Bryan. Honorable mention goes to Luke Grimes. I have no idea if he would consider adding his powerful songs to the soundtrack of the show he has a role on as Kayce, but what a tantalizing prospect. Grimes has an incredible voice and a soaring singing career going.

Jelly Roll

I really love this guy. He is so authentic and emotional when he sings. Maybe because Jelly has known some hard times in his own life, he can bring that genuinely gritty and dramatic quality to his voice and his songs. When he performed at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, Jelly sang "I Am Not Okay." It was during the "In Memoriam" segment, which is traditionally a weeper and a hankie-grabber. Jelly was spectacular. I was very moved by his performance. I can definitely see him doing songs for Yellowstone.

He can also switch gears totally. Jelly teamed up with Lainey Wilson for the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys football game on Thanksgiving Day. He was terrific. This is a versatile performer who can show so many different sides of himself to perfection as the occasion warrants.

Martina McBride

She has such an exquisite voice and an ability to be dramatic and mournful without taking it too far and getting over the top. On songs like 'In My Daughter's Eyes" and "I Just Call You Mine," McBride exhibits pure artistry. She has the gift of making you feel that you are the only one she is singing to. That intimacy separates her from the run-of-the-mill pack. McBride is a storyteller like the finest country music singers are. I think she would be a great soundtrack fit for Yellowstone.

Reba McEntire

Ah Reba! The Queen Of Country would do a fantastic job if she sang for Yellowstone. She is yet another superstar country vocalist who adds so much heat and passion to anything she sings. I can hear Reba in my mind as the twists and turns unspool during season 5 of Yellowstone. This is a singer who has experienced awful tragedy in her life. In 1991, many members of her touring entourage lost their lives in a plane crash. Reba enshrined her feelings in an album titled For My Broken Heart. It went double platinum. If anyone can communicate strong feelings in song, Reba sure can. Are you listening, Yellowstone powers-that-be?

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is kind of a conundrum. He seems so cheery and lighthearted, but he has had unthinkable tragedy in his life too. He lost his sister, brother-in-law, and brother, all young and tragically. When you hear Bryan sing melancholy songs like "Drink A Beer, " you know that he has been to hell and back. All that emotion comes across clearly. He could handle the Yellowstone soundtrack beautifully. Just give Bryan a chance. He'd step up to the plate and swing for the fences.