Could Rascal Flatts Be Reuniting? Fans Certainly Think So

Well, well, well! It looks like Rascal Flatts has been teasing something lately, and fans are whipping themselves into a frenzy. Some cryptic posts across the former group's social media pages have left room for speculation. Are they reuniting for the farewell tour they never got to do? Are they formally bringing the band back together for good? The world needs answers!

The post that got fans' minds racing saw the group admitting to feeling "nostalgic." "We're feeling nostalgic. Share your favorite Rascal Flatts tour memories and tag us so we can see them," the post reads. And, well, it didn't take long for lovers of the group to chime in with their hopes and favorite Rascal Flatts memories.

"My wife and I saw you before we were married in Lake Tahoe and after we were married in Mountainview. We connected when we both said we liked Rascal Flatts," one Instagram user adorably recounted. Maybe this is all the more reason to come back together! Rascal Flatts is out here making love connections happen!

Could A Rascal Flatts Reunion Be In The Works?

"PLEASE BRING THE TOUR BACK IM BEGGING!!!! ON MY KNEES!!!!!!" an impassioned fan adds. If anyone remembers, the band initially broke up because all three members wanted to pursue different solo endeavors. However, later on, Gary LeVox spoke to PEOPLE about the band's dissolution, offering a brand-new perspective into why things ended the way they did.

"I wasn't happy that Joe Don quit," LeVox admitted to the publication. "It was like, 'Let me try to wrap my head around this.' And then I certainly wasn't OK with the pandemic, which canceled everything. I hate the way that it ended. [LeVox hated] that we didn't get to do this farewell tour. I can't stand the fact that it just feels there's no closure with something that we've been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart."

Perhaps it's high time to rectify old wrongs and things left unsaid. The stage is all set for Rascal Flatts to have the "closure" LeVox has wanted for quite some time! Who knows? Maybe we're about to enter an entirely unique era of Rascal Flatts!