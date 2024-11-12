Costco Is Recalling 80,000 Pounds Of Butter — Here's Why

Can you even imagine what 80,000 pounds of butter looks like? Costco is having to recall an enormous amount of butter due to a slight mistake in the packaging process, and I can help but wonder what they're going to do with it all.

Videos by Wide Open Country

If you've bought yourself some of Costco salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter you may want to check the label. The FDA demanded that the food company recall the ingredient after one key item was missing from the label.

Butter, as most of you probably know, is made of milk, almost exclusively. Margarine, on the other hand, is made of plastic. But butter is milk-rich. This means that a significant number of people are allergic to it. Due to this fact, a warning must be printed on the side of all butter produced in the US. Costco forgot to print this 'contains milk' warning on almost 80,000 pounds of its butter.

Costco Made A Butter Labeling Error

Due to this small printing error, Costco now needs to recall a vast amount of butter. Hopefully, the majority of people with lactose allergies will be clever enough to not buy something clearly labeled butter, but you never can tell.

If you happen to be in possession of one of these deadly pats of butter, Costco will reimburse you for it. Currently, the packs affected are unsalted packages with 'Best By' dates on the 22nd and 23rd of February 2025 and the 22nd and 23rd of March, 2025. It is also applicable to salted butter packages with February 23, 2025, and March 29, 2025 'Best By' dates. Go check in your cupboards for a possible win.

It feels like Costco throwing out that much butter is a criminal waste. That amount would keep a French family happy for at least six months. One X user sums the problem up quite clearly. "Honestly, if you don't know butter is made from milk and eat it anyway despite having a lifetime allergy.....you're doing the world a favor by eating it." There certainly is some common sense at play here, especially with such a vast amount of waste.

However, someone after my own heart has also seen the opportunity here. "Do we have a lead on where all this free butter is being dumped? ... asking for a friend;-)" they ask. Someone has their eye on some beautiful crispy toast. Costco needs to give us the information and let us revel in buttery abundance.