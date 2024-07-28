Costco Guy Wraps Hot Dog In Pizza, Internet Reacts Wildly

Sometimes, you can't knock the efficiency. Oftentimes, it feels like a war zone when you're shopping at Costco. Everyday, there's an abundance of customers ravaging the aisles to stock up their houses. It can get stressful. Thankfully, the grocery chain offers a variety of food options when navigating the aisles proves to be intense. One guy spotlights an innovative way to make the most out of their menu items.

Recently, a video surfaces of an Asian man parked right next to his Costco shopping cart. Twitter account @SouthDallasFood shares the man with a wild food concoction in his hand. He folds a slice of pizza around a bare hot dog and absolutely goes to town on it. The caption reads, "We gotta find this guy, Foodie Nation needs him."

https://x.com/SouthDallasFood/status/1816974898461352049

This is the kind of gluttony they speak about in the bible. This guy doesn't just take the hot dog off the bun and puts it on his Costco pizza slice. He keeps it on! But I understand the indulgence and I'm even a little bit curious. However, I cannot endorse the lack of condiments on the hot dog. If you're going to go buck wild like this, go all out.

The Internet Marvels at the Costco Guy's Innovation, Along With Plenty of Jokes

The internet loves what this guy brings to the table. Moreover, they adore the ingenuity involved to even cobble up such an insane idea. However, one user takes this as an opportunity to double down on the idea. "Innovative, but I see opportunity in adding toppings to the hotdog," they comment.

I don't know that I can condone anything but a condiment on that Costco dog. You slide in the danger zone putting relish or sauerkraut on it. On the other hand, another person seems in awe of the combination. "Eating a disguised glizzy is crazy," they joke.