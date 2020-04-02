Corb Lund is the latest country music artist to postpone an album release and tour dates due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). The release of his new album Agricultural Tragic (New West Records) has been moved from April 24 to June 26, with postponed tour dates set to begin Aug. 29 with the Alberta, Canada-based singer-songwriter's Grand Ole Opry debut.

Lucky for us, the music video for album cut "90 Seconds of Your Time" arrived on schedule and features snapshots from a hunting trip featuring Lund and the Turnpike Troubadour's Evan Felker.

"I wrote this song about a pack-in elk hunt I went on for ten days in the Idaho mountains a couple years ago, with Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours, a retired army ranger buddy and an Oklahoma cowboy; it ended up going all kinds of sideways," Lund says. "This video is made up of a ton of pictures I took on the trip. I'm no photographer and I had no idea I'd be showing them to anyone when I took them, but they do a pretty good job of setting up the story behind the song."

The song represents Lund's appreciation for country music's past and his unwillingness to honor just one sub-genre or decade. It also reflects well on a country singer more interested in telling compelling stories than chasing Juno awards at home or Billboard hits in the states.

"There are people who do Western music and they kind of freeze-dry it, like museum style," Lund says in a press release. "I don't do that at all. I'm interested in expressing myself currently. Which is actually what it feels like to have six generations of cowboy heritage thrown into the crazy 21st Century urban setting. I love the traditional style and I use it. But I approach it with abandon and irreverence."

It's Lund's first collection of all-new material since 2015's Dave Cobb-produced album Things That Can't Be Undone. In the interim, he released Cover Your Tracks, a cover song collection celebrating the music of Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, AC/DC, Marty Robbins, Nancy Sinatra, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles and others. It's a solid record in its own right, featuring guest appearances by Hayes Carll and Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson.

Agricultural Tragic Track Listing:

1. "90 Seconds of Your Time"

2. "Old Men"

3. "I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey" (Ft. Jaida Dreyer)

4. "Raining Horses "

5. "Oklahomans!"

6. "Grizzly Bear Blues"

7. "Dance With Your Spurs On"

8. "Louis L'Amour"

9. "Never Not Had Horses"

10. "Ranchin', Ridin', Romance (Two Outta Three Ain't Bad)"

11. "Rat Patrol"

12. "Tattoos Blues"

Rescheduled Tour Dates:

August 29th - Nashville, TN @ The Grand Ole Opry

August 30th - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

September 25th - Seattle, WA [email protected] ractor Tavern

September 26th - Portland, OR @ Dante's

September 27th - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom & Domino Room

September 29th - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

September 30th - Reno, NV @ Virginia St. Brewhouse

October 1st - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

October 2nd - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

October 3rd - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre & Music Hall

October 4th - Morro Bay, CA @ The SirenOctober 6th - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

October 7th - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

October 8th - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

October 9th - Santa Ana, CA @ Original Mike's

October 10th - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

October 11th - Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

October 13th - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

October 14th - Dolores, CO @ Dolores River Brewery

October 16th - Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar

October 17th - Steamboat Springs, CO @ Schmiggity's Live Music and Dance Bar

October 18th - Denver, CO @. Globe Hall