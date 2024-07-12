Cops Investigating Events That Led To 4-Month-Old's Death On Lake As Parents Face Anger Online

A boat outing to the lake turned into a tragedy when a 4-month-old suddenly lost consciousness and died. Now, police are investigating the events that led up to the infant's death.

Four-month-old Tanna Rae Wroblewski went on a boat with her parents and sister to Lake Havasu. While at the lake, she died. Police believe the infant died due to heat-related complications. Temperatures reached triple digits on July 5. Now, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating exactly how the infant died.

"We are investigating the entire situation [including] what caused the death and what led to it," public information officer Anita Mortensen told The New York Post Thursday. "There have been no arrests at this time."

4-Month-Old Dies

Although the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released a cause of death, officials believe that the high temperatures played a critical role. Temperatures reached around 120 degrees on the day of her death. Following her passing, the 4-month-old's mother took to social media to mourn her death. "We are beyond devastated, heartbroken, there are just no words," her mom, Alyssa Wroblewski, wrote on Facebook. "I will never understand why you had to leave us, you were just too perfect. I love you endlessly and I will look for you everywhere angel."