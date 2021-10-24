'Copperhead Road': The Story Behind Steve Earle's Family Lineage Tune

Steve Earle's "Copperhead Road" can be heard on any dance floor where line dancing is the staple. The song is told from the perspective of John Lee Pettimore III; the story takes the listener to the backwoods of East Tennessee when moonshiners ruled the counties.

The song tells the story of a young man observing the troubles his grandaddy goes through in the bootlegging business. Eventually, his father loses his life in the business, and Pettimore gets drafted into the U.S. Army to serve two tours in Vietnam. When he gets back to the states, he enters the marijuana business and faces the same fate as those before him, screaming the warning, "You better stay away from Copperhead Road."

"Copperhead Road" was released in 1988 as the title track on Steve Earle's third studio record. The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart and has sold over one million digital copies.

Apparently, the song was started while Steve Earle was in a Dallas jail. Copperhead Road was the name of a road near Mountain City in Johnson County, Tennessee. The road's official name has been changed to Copperhead Hollow Road because the road signs kept getting stolen.

As a songwriter, Steve Earle has the influence of many genres: Americana, Bluegrass, classic rock and country. His best songs include "Guitar Town," "The Devil's Right Hand," "Back to The Wall," "Snake Oil," "You Belong To Me," "Nothing but a Child," "Johnny Come Lately" and "Once You Love."

'Copperhead Road' Lyrics:

Well, my name's John Lee Pettimore

Same as my daddy and his daddy before

You hardly ever saw Grandaddy down here

He only came to town about twice a year

He'd buy a hundred pounds of yeast and some copper line

Everybody knew that he made moonshine

Now the revenue man wanted Grandaddy bad

He headed up the holler with everything he had

It's before my time, but I've been told

He never came back from Copperhead Road

Now Daddy ran the whiskey in a big block Dodge

Bought it at an auction at the Mason's Lodge

Johnson County Sheriff painted on the side

Just shot a coat of primer, then he looked inside

Well, him and my uncle tore that engine down

I still remember that rumblin' sound

Then the sheriff came around in the middle of the night

Heard mama cryin', knew something wasn't right

He was headed down to Knoxville with the weekly load

You could smell the whiskey burnin' down Copperhead Road

I volunteered for the Army on my birthday

They draft the white trash first, 'round here anyway

I done two tours of duty in Vietnam

And I came home with a brand new plan

I take the seed from Colombia and Mexico

I just plant it up the holler down Copperhead Road

And now the D.E.A.'s got a chopper in the air

I wake up screaming like I'm back over there

I learned a thing or two from ol' Charlie, don't you know

You better stay away from Copperhead Road

Copperhead Road

Copperhead Road

Copperhead Road

