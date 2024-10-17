Cop Saves Man From Speeding Train At Last Second In Heartpounding Footage

Last Monday, the Seattle Police Department released shocking bodycam footage of officers bravely saving the life of a man who had fallen onto train tracks.

On Monday 7th October, at 9:16pm, officers were called to South Jackson Street, Seattle, to a man experiencing a mental health crisis. He was hanging over the train tracks. Police dispatch requested an all-stop for inbound trains as the man was on the ledge over the railroad tracks.

One train could not be stopped and was rapidly approaching as the man fell off the ledge and onto the tracks.

Police Save Man From Tracks As Train Approaches

The police were trying to coax the man off the ledge. He couldn't maintain his grip and fell onto the tracks, dropping 25 ft.

The fall left him with multiple fractures, rendering him unable to move himself out of the way.

Cops were already on the platform below, and the bodycam footage shows them racing toward the fallen man. The train roars its horn as it approaches at speed toward the man. One officer grabs the shirt of the man and only barely manages to pull him off the tracks, saving him.

The police approached the train as close to the train as possible. Thanks to the last-second pull, the main remains alive.

First responders quickly hit the scene to keep the man alive. The Seattle Fire Department treated him after. Despite being in critical condition, they brought him to Harborview Medical Center, and he survived. The current state of the man is unknown.

If the cop had lost even a second on his way to the fallen man, he would have been hit by the train. The 57-year-old man remains alive thanks to the bravery of the cops on the ground.