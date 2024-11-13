Connecticut Teacher Placed On Leave For Threatening Trump Supporters Online

Honestly, people seem to forget that the internet is an unguarded and completely public forum. And, there's a whole load of snitches out there. After posting a video to her Snapchat followers online, ranting about Trump, a teacher has been placed on leave.

Annie Dunleavy, a special education teacher, opened up to her Snapchat followers about how she feels about the US presidential elections. Supposedly only speaking to her followers, she lets loose. "If you voted for Trump literally, please delete me, block me, get rid of everything of me - or step to me, so that I know what's up and I can handle you how I see fit," she says.

Her verbal outburst was a way to let off steam with a private group of people. But, someone took it upon themselves to film the video and leak it online. Because of this, the special education teacher has been put on leave for speaking her mind on Trump. That's some ratty behavior from the poster.

Meet Annie Dunleavy, a special education teacher at Chapman School (@CheshirePublic) in CT who reportedly posted a video online threatening to k*II and hurt Trump supporters.



She should not be anywhere near school children. pic.twitter.com/OAs2U4rrbV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

Consequently, a witch hunt started, with sensitive Trump supporters feeling offended by the teacher. Within minutes they had hunted her down and located her school and home. She was quickly reported and her employers were informed. "So this woman needs to be fired immediately and banned from whatever platform she's on for making violent threats" one incensed man posts. Her opinions, voiced to her small group of followers, clearly disturbed him.

Angry Teacher is Now on Leave For Trump Rant

Due to the leaked video and the subsequent witch hunt, this special education teacher has been put on leave, pending an investigation of her Trump outburst. The school has responded in a fair and balanced manner, supporting the rights of free speech, and not pandering to the fragile egos of the people in the X threads.

The school has stated "Unfortunately, it came to my attention over the weekend that someone had taken a video of one of our teachers who shared what she intended to be a private message to her group on Snapchat. She was expressing her personal opinion and not those of the Cheshire Public Schools." They have allowed the teacher to have her opinions on Trump. This if due to them being intended as private, although leave has been given.

In further discourse on the matter, the superintendent addressed the frothing masses. "Civic engagement is certainly strongly encouraged. An important part of that process, however, is respecting the position of others. We will continue to educate our children about appropriate civil discourse and maintain disciplinary standards when discourse becomes ridicule or harassment." In a refreshing response, the school has backed her right to be emotional.

In this case, despite the teacher being put on leave for her opinions of Trump, she has been excused. As they mentioned, discourse, civic engagement, and education are the core of a school's job. They acknowledge that it must be done with discipline, but they're not about to start silencing people for opinions.

Taking people's voices away, especially educators, is a very dangerous game. I take my hat off to the Cheshire Public Schools' willingness to stand by free speech.