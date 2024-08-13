Connecticut Man Steals Police Cruiser With Cop Still Inside — See Wild Video

Okay, I have several questions, and most of them begin with why. A Connecticut man just won the award for potentially dumbest and most brazen criminal ever. The Connecticut man tried to steal a police cruiser with the cop still inside the vehicle. It sounds like Connecticut is giving Florida Man a run for his money.

The incident happened in New Haven, Ct. Unfortunately for the perp but fortunately for us, it was all captured on camera. And it's pretty wild, check it out below via Inside Edition.

In the video, the Connecticut man walks up to the police cruiser. To make things even wilder, the police cruiser is in front of a police station. The man opens the door to the vehicle and orders the police officer to get out. The cop abandons his paperwork and exits the car to confront the man. That's when the suspect hops in the driver's seat.

However, the cop's just as fast and quickly hops in the passenger seat of his own police cruiser. When the Connecticut man tries to accelerate, that's when the police officer takes handle of the situation. He grabs the wheel and intentionally crashes the car. The police cruiser ends up crashing into a nearby church.

Jesus may not have taken the wheel, but he played his part. Meanwhile, another officer rushed from the police station and arrested the suspect.

Connecticut Man Goes To Jail

According to local NBC affiliate, both the officer and the Connecticut man sustained injuries in the crash. Authorities later charged him with larceny in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree, assault of a public safety personnel, criminal trover in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

Meanwhile, several people commented on the story. One wrote, "This might be one of the dumbest crimes I've ever seen committed." Another wrote, "This guy must be the dumbest criminal ever. Stealing the cop car with the cop still inside." Another wrote, "He is auditioning for America's Dumbest Criminals."

Yet another wrote, "Just wanted to drive himself to jail." Another wrote, "When you want to go to jail so bad..." And another wrote, "Jesus took the wheel and took them straight to church."