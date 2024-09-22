Conjoined Twins Separated After 14 Hour Surgery

Minal and Mirha, conjoined Pakistani one-year-old twins, underwent a 14-hour surgery led by Professor Noor ul Owase Jeelani. Conjoined at the top of their heads - known as craniopagus twins - both Mina and Mirha are currently undergoing medical care, but are expected to fully recover.

By using Mixed Reality (MR) technology, the medical team led by Doctor Jeelani managed to perform the surgery and even got to rehearse it beforehand. MR managed to significantly enhance the view of both patients while they performed surgery in the operating room. This 14-hour surgery was the last of two surgeries that involved around 60 different medical professionals.

Namik Yasar Ozbek, head of the Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Bilkent City Hospital, told Anadolu Agency - a Turkish news agency - the following: "The babies had some issues with sitting and hand movements due to their conjoined state." He added: "Post-surgery, our neurologists, physical therapists and neurodevelopmental specialists resolved these issues."

Dr. Hasan Murat Ergani, a reconstructive physician, talked about the procedure: "When we separated the babies, the tissue to cover the brain was crucial because their brains would be exposed." He elaborated: "Any complication could harm the children, so we planned very carefully. On July 19, we successfully separated the twins, sharing the tissue."

The procedure mentioned by Dr. Ergani refers to the first surgery performed by the team before the July surgery. This first surgery aimed to expand the distance between the twins' heads. Thanks to it, the doctors were able to successfully separate the twins in July.

A Charity For Conjoined Twins

Both procedures were made possible by Gemini Untwined. They describe themselves as the "world's leading charity dedicated to the research and treatment of craniopagus twins around the globe."

The charity has helped different craniopagus cases around the world, helping twins and families across the world. These include countries like Brazil, Israel, and, in this case, Pakistan.

Dr. Jeelani said the following: "It is an honour to be part of this team who have successfully completed Gemini Untwined's eighth separation of craniopagus twins." He continued: "To be able to give these girls and their family a new future where they can live independently and enjoy their childhood is a special privilege."