Concert-Goer Racks Up A $277,000 Bar Tab At Las Vegas Music Festival
Photo By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Culture

I did a quick inventory/valuation check of all my belongings for this article. I can tell you right now that I'm 85% sure if I sold everything I own right this second, it wouldn't even amount to a quarter of $277,000. But one X (formerly known as Twitter) user, whose actual name is probably Beff Jezos, decided to flex on the social media platform. The Las Vegas receipt I'm about to show you is not for the faint of heart (or frugal).

Excuse me? How much would I tip? I'll give the ferryman that transports me to the afterlife after I'm given this bill maybe $50. I'd go into cardiac arrest. Immediately.

Let's get into some Necessary Context(TM).

EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) Las Vegas is an electronic dance music festival. It's one of the biggest music festivals in North America. We're talking about a regular who's who when assembling folks who like EDM and, most importantly, have money. It's in Las Vegas. You don't think you strut on in if you ain't got it like that, do you?

In short, it's a big "artsy-fartsy" event. If I had the disposable income, I'd probably attend, too! They have carnival rides, weird structures you can mess with, and interactive art installations! That's my jam! Looking at that receipt, though? It's not for me. I'm too young to fathom having that kind of money.

A $277,000 EDC Las Vegas Receipt Shows Up Online And Everyone Has Thoughts

"Don't act poor." I know those are VIP prices that don't represent the "standard." But, humble yourself. Actually, wait. Hold on — we've got Breaking News here.

Okay, so dude's about that lifestyle on the daily. This may have been posted last year, but it highlights one key point. This man's auditioning to be a Disney villain. 1.) Those are Disney villain prices — and food! Best believe Cruella de Vil is chowing down on bone marrow. 2.) The total literally ends in "666." This man is Beelzebub. Lucifer. Satan Incarnate.

If I went on a first date with someone and they got octopus and five different assortments of high-end steaks — all of which are above my financial limits — I'm leaving. Food will never taste good enough to warrant that kind of financial abuse. I'm sorry we didn't talk about the alcohol earlier, but y'all know the game. I can't. I'd sooner drink water from a fire hydrant.

