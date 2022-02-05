Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Some schools require children to wear masks, which means some kiddos are definitely struggling to keep them on all day. I mean, if some toddlers struggle to keep their shoes or jacket on, it's no surprise that little ones might find masks uncomfortable. So for the sake of keeping parents, teachers, and babysitters a bit sane as they follow protocol, we rounded up masks that parents swear by.

Parents say that their children didn't complain about these masks, said they were comfy, breathable, and had a secure fit. See which mask your child will prefer for school, indoor events, and more.

Face Covering Tips for Children & Parents

After finding the best masks for your kids, you can help them remember to grab their masks by leaving a clean one in the car or packing extra disposable masks in their backpacks. You can also hang clean masks by the front door.

Just remember, children under two years old should not wear a mask. There is a suffocation risk with children this young. If you're still worried about a suffocation risk with your young child, ask a health expert or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to learn more about the spread of COVID-19.

Physical distancing and mask mandates vary by school, but if you'd like your child to take extra precautions, you can encourage them to wash their hands more often at school or buy them hand sanitizer.

The Best Face Masks for Kids

Best kids' masks (reusable)

These machine-washable face masks are stretchy and have a snug fit for the wearer. There's top-notch adhesion around the nose and chin without it feeling uncomfortable. If you've spent a bunch of money during the coronavirus pandemic on masks, it's time to consider reusable masks.

There are various colors included, so kids can be a bit more excited about wearing stylish masks instead of blue surgical masks that don't fit them correctly. Need some proof about the fit? Here's what two happy customers (parents desperate to find kid-approved masks) said.

"I purchased these masks in black for my 6 and 8 year old children. My youngest was having an issue with breathing through the cloth ones and losing them at school. The masks are good quality. I like the nose guard on them to help keep it in place and my child is able to keep it on all day at school."

"They are easy to breathe in - he has to wear a mask all day at school and he says they are comfortable even running at PE and on the playground."

Disposable & 3 layers of protection/triple layer

Here's the perfect pack of disposable face masks for kids. The breathable face masks are not adult sizes but are made to fit a child's face. They are sized at 3.7 inches x 5.7 inches, making them a comfortable fit for children two and up.

Like most high-quality adult masks, these masks have three layers of fabric for extra protection. There's also an adjustable metal that runs along the top as a nose clip!

Mask-wearing probably wasn't the most fun part of going back to school, but it can be much simpler now, thanks to these stretchy face masks. Here are two outstanding reviews from parents and grandparents:

"Bought this for my 5 year old granddaughter, she luvs it matches all her outfits and she says it's so comfortable and easy to breathe. Happy little girl 🙂"

"These fit perfectly and they keep their shape so they aren't rubbing against his mouth when he breathes. He doesn't complain when wearing these masks. I highly recommend for kids who need to wear masks for long periods of time."

Also, most places won't require KN95 masks, N95 masks, or any kind of surgical mask, a cloth face mask will typically do if they're required.

