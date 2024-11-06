Comedian Kathleen McGee Dies After Her Cancer Returns

Stand-up comedian Kathleen McGee has sadly passed away. This comes about a year after the comedian announced her cancer had returned.

McGee was a Canada's Top Comic finalist. Just days prior, the comedian announced that she was entering hospice. McGee was 43 years old.

"We're heartbroken to share that our friend Kathleen McGee passed away this weekend. She was such a bright light in our lives, always there with a smile and a joke when we needed it," the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival announced McGee's passing in a social media tribute. "Kathleen made a lasting impact on everyone she met, and her warmth and laughter will be deeply missed. Sending all our love and strength to her family and friends. Rest easy, Kathleen. You'll always be in our hearts."

The comedian had battled colorectal cancer since 2022. She announced back then on Instagram that doctors found a small apple-sized tumor in her colon. Ultimately, surgeons removed the tumor, and she underwent chemotherapy. The hoped fans would use her situation as a chance to "please pay attention to your body and get screened when you should. Early detection is everything."

Fast forward to 2023, and McGee announced the cancer came back.

"Yesterday morning I found out that my cancer came back and it came back like a total a-hole," she wrote in June 2023. "It has now spread to my liver and abdomen and they can't go in and cut this one out. It's stage 4 which is not a good stage."

On October 29, McGee announced that she was going into hospice. She wrote, "It appears we have turned a page to our newest chapter. Yesterday at 6pm we checked into hospice/continuing care."

"Although the idea of hospice can be daunting, we are elated to have the additional support and care as we navigate towards the end of this trail, and the comfort deserved at the end of this tale," the statement also continued. "We never know how long we have, and still now we don't, so we will continue sharing our love, laughter and stories until we are through."

The comedian was also a 2019 Canadian Comedy Award nominee.