Colorado Woman Mysteriously Vanishes After Going Thanksgiving Shopping

Days before Thanksgiving, a Colorado woman named Jayna Lang texted her brother, Eric Horvat. She told him that she was going Thanksgiving shopping. The text sent on November 24 was the last message Horvat and Lang's family received. Unfortunately, Lang was later found dead, according to several sources.

"She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn't show up on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and now nobody has heard from her, talked to her or anything," Horvat told Denver7. "That was the last communication we had," he said about the text he received from Lang, at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday.

The family quickly became worried when they didn't hear from Lang. According to them, it is uncharacteristic of her to not communicate. "My aunt and her talk every single day," Horvat said. "Me and her, every couple days. So, for my aunt not to hear from her, it's very, very suspicious."

Lang was driving a 2016 White 4 Runner SUV with a license plate that read "JAYNA," and she was traveling to the Outlets at Silverthorne before she vanished on Sunday, November 24. "Maybe her car is somewhere off of off the road, somewhere that anybody traveling this weekend would have saw it," Horvat continued. "Never, never did we ever think that she would be gone, and we don't know where, where she's at"

Stacy Laigo-Horvat, who continued updating Jayna's disappearance, shared an update on Sunday, December 1st. "Sending this with broken hearts & tears!!!" Stacy wrote. "We were notified tonight with the not good news regarding my sister-in-law Jayna. We want to send all the thanks & appreciation to everyone nationwide for the love & prayers during this horrible time!"

"For all the efforts in finding her & the time this past week! Please keep my husband in your thoughts & prayers! Thank you & God Bless!!"

Stacy did not disclose what the "not good news" was. However, KDVR reported that, according to one of Lang's family members, Jayna Lang was found dead on Sunday night from an apparent suicide. The information seems to coincide with Stacy's Facebook post, posted on Sunday night.