Colorado State Trooper Shot In Targeted Attack

Tye Simcox, a Colorado state trooper, was on the receiving end of a sudden, brutal shootout. Per the New York Post, Simcox was shot and wounded on the side of a highway. At the time of the shooting, Simcox was pulled over between two concrete barriers in his vehicle doing paperwork. That's when a Chevrolet pickup truck slowly rolled up next to him.

The suspect then started firing on Simcox with a semi-automatic handgun. Multiple rounds entered Simcox's police car. Then, the suspect got out of his vehicle and continued shooting. At this point, Simcox returned fire. Eventually, Simcox killed the suspect with his rifle. Matthew Packard, chief of the state patrol, offered further clarification in a press conference.

"Our trooper exited his patrol car and immediately began to return fire ... and was able to strike and ultimately kill the suspect that was attacking him," Packard stated. "Our member was targeted today by a man that intended to kill him and that is shocking and unacceptable," Packard continues.

A Colorado State Trooper Is Nearly Killed In A Targeted Attack

"But our Colorado state trooper responded appropriately and swiftly and courageously and he won today. And by winning, not only did he save his own life, but he saved the rest of this community from someone that clearly intended to do evil," Packard concluded.

Ultimately, Simcox returned to his own vehicle after the incident. He called for backup and applied a tourniquet to his arm to halt the bleeding. According to CBS, few people can get closer to a real-life hero than Simcox does. He was recognized by the Citizens Appreciate State Troopers award after witnessing a serious crash near his home.

Additionally, Simcox recruited several bystanders to help lift a car off a victim, then pursued the driver when they tried to flee. "Colorado thanks Cpl. Tye Simcox for his courageous and brave actions to protect himself and our community," Governor Jared Polis said of Simcox's continued bravery. "I spoke with Cpl. Simcox yesterday after this alarming incident. We wish him a speedy recovery and thank Tye for his service to our state."