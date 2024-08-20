Colorado Man Sentenced To 143 Years After Trying To Pay For Burger King Order With Drugs

Sweet, beautiful chaos. Boy, do I have a treat for you guys with this one! Our tale begins in humble Aurora, Colorado. Our main man? One Eugene Robertson. Per the Sentinel Colorado, Mr. Robertson began his reign of terror at a Burger King. He placed an order at the drive-thru. When it came time for him to pay, Robertson figured that instead of money, the Burger King employee would accept meth as a viable payment!

Shocked that Burger King didn't accept drugs as a valid form of trade, Robertson pulled out a gun. He pointed the gun at the poor worker. However, Robertson would think better of the moment and drive off. He wound up at a 7-Eleven across the street. He walked into the convenience store with his gun and pointed it at the store clerk. Apparently, Robertson noticed the surveillance video camera in the corner of the store and shot at it.

Robertson then left the store. In the parking lot, he decided to shoot toward two random people but (fortunately) missed them both. The Sentinel Colorado would provide necessary context into the absolute insanity that occurred.

"A witness later told police that, when Robertson entered the 7-Eleven, there seemed to be 'something off' about him, and that Robertson was 'talking about God' and carrying a Bible with a purple cover. Robertson and the witness got into an argument, and Robertson again drew his handgun and pointed it at the head of a store employee."

A Man Is Sentenced To 143 Years After Terrorizing Colorado

"The witness ran out through a side door and retrieved his own handgun from his car. When Robertson walked outside, he started shooting at the witness, who returned fire. Following the brief gun battle, during which neither man was hit, Robertson fled the scene," the publication reports.

Oh, and to top it all off: police later found a baggie containing five grams of meth! Robertson, after his 7-Eleven appearance, went to a friend's home to try and lay low. When she refused him entry, he fired multiple shots into the front door and one shot into the woman's sliding glass door.

By then, the police caught up to him. Robertson was attempting to hide in the bushes outside of the apartment complex. At the end, he earned his 143 years in prison. The world's safer this way.