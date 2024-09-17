Colorado Man Saves Unconscious Driver By Letting Their Car Hit His Truck To Avoid Worse Traffic Collision

Ryan Myrick is the kind of hero the world desperately needs. Myrick was casually driving home from work one day. Suddenly, he saw a car on the highway swerving erratically in the road. "They swerved all the way over and hit the median, the dividing median. Then bounced up and over and then back to the wall of the right-hand side of westbound," Myrick later told KDVR.

A horrible realization hit Myrick. The driver of the swerving vehicle was unconscious. "The driver was completely passed out hunched over the passage seat still going forward no hands on the wheel, no nothing," Myrick recalled. So, thinking quickly, Myrick did the only thing that made sense to him.

He sacrificed his truck! "I got in front of her, looked behind me to make sure there was nobody else behind me. I stopped so she could hit me. So, I let her vehicle impact me to stop her from going forward." This selfless decision would ensure that a worse traffic accident didn't happen.

Colorado Man Saves The Day By Sacrificing His Pickup Truck In A Minor Traffic Collision

With both cars stopped, Myrick hopped out of his vehicle. He grabbed a floor jack, busted the windows of the woman's car, and turned off the ignition. As luck would have it, an off-duty police officer was nearby to assist Myrick.

"He jumped out and as we're breaking the windows he helped me shut off the ignition as well," Myrick recalled. "It had to have been a few minutes, but it seemed like it happened so fast." A nurse would join the pair, taking a quick assessment of the unconscious driver. She confirmed that it was likely the driver had a seizure. Additionally, had Myrick not intervened, the car would've continued in the direction of oncoming traffic.

Ultimately, Myrick knows he did the right thing. "The damage that was done on my truck is nothing compared to the lives that would have been taken or could've been taken if I didn't do what I did. I would have done it again in a brand-new truck." Though Myrick doesn't consider himself a hero, there's no question as to the degree of heroics he achieved in this situation! Currently, a GoFundMe is being held to help Myrick fix his car!