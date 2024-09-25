Colorado Man Killed Over Hot Sauce

A Colorado 19-year-old stabbed one of his housemates to death over a bottle of hot sauce. Per KDVR, George Vigil engaged in a heated argument with another resident of his home regarding the location of hot sauce. Reportedly, someone wanted to make a sandwich, asking Vigil where the hot sauce was. When Vigil replied that it was in an upstairs bedroom, that's when the fighting started.

The unidentified victim challenged Vigil to a fight. According to a probable cause statement, Vigil always carried around a switchblade-type knife. Allegedly, Vigil swung at the victim with the knife, cutting him and sending him to the ground. Though the victim was taken to a hospital, they were pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Vigil was arrested and is currently being charged with second-degree murder. An investigation further into the case is ongoing.

Oddly enough, the above tragedy made me think about something that happened around my neck of the woods. In 2022, per NBC Washington, a Popeyes customer in Maryland was stabbed to death over the (at the time) new chicken sandwiches the business was selling. Kevin Tyrell Davis cut in the front of the line, and Ricoh McClain confronted him.

The two argued, then left the restaurant where McClain immediately stabbed Davis once. Davis died at the hospital. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office wanted McClain to serve 35 years. However, it was ruled that McClain would serve 22 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder.

Some people argued that the judge presiding over the case, Peter Killough, had been too lenient in the sentencing. "I was just the juvenile judge not too long ago and I see what the absence of a father can do to a child's life. I gave you a sentence so you can get back to your children's lives," Killough stated. Aisha Braveboy, Prince George's County State's Attorney, expressed disappointment over the outcome.

"I respect the decision of the courts. We disagree because we think accountability is important," Braveboy stated. "When you've taken someone's life, I mean, that is the ultimate offense."