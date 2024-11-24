Colorado Dentist Accused Of Poisoning Wife

A Colorado dentist named James Toliver Craig was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly poisoning and killing his wife, Angela Craig, with cyanide and arsenic. An investigation found that James had searched for "undetectable poisons" and confirmed he had purchased them before he allegedly mixed them with Angela's pre-workout shake.

Prior to the alleged poisoning of his wife, James Toliver Craig began searching eerie information on the internet. This includes queries such as "how to make murder look like a heart attack" or "how to make poison," according to Fox News. This happened days before his wife complained of symptoms related to poisoning on March 6, 2023. He also purchased poisons like potassium cyanide and arsenic.

On March 6, Angela began feeling dizzy and faint, texting James that she "felt drugged." James answered by texting: "Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn't drug you. I am super worried though. You really looked pale before I left. Like in your lips even."

A Problematic History

The "history" James refers to relates to a previous instance of James drugging Angela. According to an affidavit obtained by the Daily Beast, James drugged Angela so that he could commit suicide, preventing her from saving him. "Angela told [her sister] that James drugged her (an unknown drug) because he planned to go into their bathroom and give himself a lethal injection of something and commit suicide," reads the affidavit.

Back in March 2023, James took Angela to the hospital and was discharged the very same day. However, she came back multiple times until her death, on March 15. At the same that that his wife was dying, James was messaging another woman, with the affidavit describing their relationship as "sexually intimate." Reportedly, James had a history of cheating and a pornography addiction, according to Angela's sister, Toni Kofoed.

These details are only a few of a plethora of problematic behavior instances related to James. Other details include his reported gambling and attempting to forge letters to frame Angela as suicidal, according to Fox News.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 21, but the defense counsel withdrew from the case. James then declined to represent himself, further delaying the case. The case's next hearing is scheduled for December 16.