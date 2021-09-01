Cole Schafer: Who is Kacey Musgraves’ New Boyfriend?

Kacey Musgraves is getting ready to release her new album star-crossed in September, after splitting from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The divorce is said to be the inspiration behind the new album. The six-time Grammy winner has been very open about her split and is ready to show it through her songs. But fear not, this hasn't stopped the country-pop singer from finding love once again.

Musgraves is officially off the market and is currently dating writer and poet Cole Schafer. The couple was spotted hugging and holding hands in New York City in June 2021. Soon after, Schafer confirmed their relationship by posting a black and white Polaroid photo of the two on his Instagram. The photo shows Musgraves sitting in his lap with her arm wrapped around his shoulder. He captioned the photo, " I'm trying like hell not to write about her." The space cowboy singer responded to that the photo with a black heart. She later posted the photo on her Instagram story confirming the pair was indeed dating.

For the songwriter's 33rd birthday, her new man posted a tribute to the Golden Hour singer with the sweet caption telling the world everything he loves about her. The caption stated, "Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here's to you writing me back. Here's to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can't keep my hands out of. Here's to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here's to you making it through thirty-two and here's to you making history in thirty-three. It's been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey." Safe to say these lovebirds kept busy during a pandemic.

So you might be wondering, who exactly is Schafer? Well, according to several sources he has written three anthologies of poetry and short stories: Please?, After Her, One Minute, and Quarantine Dreams. The writer usually writes his books under the pen name January Black. According to his website, his day job is actually an advertisement at his copywriting company Honey Copy for which he also writes guides to freelance and marketing and newsletters.

Although it's not known how long we've been together, these lovebirds do really seem to be obsessed with eachother. Speaking with the New York Times, Musgraves opened about her new love explaining that they first locked eyes in a crowded restaurant in Nashville saying that at first, he didn't know who she was.

And in case you were wondering if he was a fan of the country singer, he let her fans know that he was obsessed with her new material, through the comments he stated, "Also, I've listened to her new album 3x through and that sh*t f*cks." If that isn't true love, I don't know what it is. I don't know about you but I'm living for this new Kacey Musgraves era.

Related Videos