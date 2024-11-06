Cole Hauser Says Expect Final Season of 'Yellowstone' to Be a Bloodbath

The Yellowstone finale seems like it's going to be a doozy if Cole Hauser's description is any indication. Recently, he sat down with Mara Reinstein for Parade ahead of the final season of Yellowstone. There, he clues fans in on what to expect when it premieres on November 10th. "It's a pretty emotional year, and everyone is trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. You see Rip supporting (Beth) a lot. There's been tremendous loss. Being the man that he is, and also the husband and the friend that he is to her, there's just a lot of support and Rip trying to do the best he can to help her," Cole explains.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Sure, you have your emotional arcs with the characters, the drama and what not. But is Rip going to rip into some guys or what?! Hauser says that if you want to see him get into some big fights, you're in luck for this final season. "You'll have to wait. Listen, Rip does a lot of the killing. I'll tell you that," Cole grins.

Cole Hauser Promises That The Final Season of Yellowstone Will Be a Bloody One

With Yellowstone on the finishing stretch, what's next for Hauser? That remains to be seen. However, Cole finds it more important than ever to express his gratitude to Taylor Sheridan. Without him, he doesn't feel like he continues his growth as an actor. "Taylor pushed me in a lot of areas and showed the audience another side of me. I'm very thankful for that. I've learned a lot about what it takes to be a professional when it comes to doing something for a very long time. It's also been a tough job at times battling the elements while being a cowboy on horseback out in the mountains," Cole says.

"I've learned a wealth of knowledge behind the camera by working with talent across the board. It's given me a lot of opportunities.We never thought Rip would be so loved! But I'm happy that the character has touched so many people. Taylor has written some wonderful scenes where you get to see all of these colors, which is a dream come true for an actor. That's what made the role and the show special for me," Cole concludes.