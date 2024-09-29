Cole Hauser of 'Yellowstone' Reveals Which Actors Inspired His Wellness Journey

Oftentimes, it can be hard to really get started in making the right steps towards better health. Our worst habits can seem almost insurmountable. Alcohol, drugs, caffeine, or even something simple like fast food and sugary alternatives prove to be extremely difficult to overcome. Moreover, we can also lose some of the motivation to keep us going on the right track. Sometimes, it just takes the right inspiration. Cole Hauser of Yellowstone fame details which of his contemporaries helped him take those next steps in his wellness journey.

Recently, Cole Hauser speaks with GQ Magazine ahead of the premiere of the new season of Yellowstone. There, he speaks on his wellness journey over the years and how it impacts his personal and professional life alike. Additionally, he notes two actors in particular in helping inspire his decisions, Matthew McConaughey and Matt Damon. They set something of a blueprint for him to follow. "I've just noticed with [Damon and McConaughey], throughout their whole lives, they've always done something to take care of themselves," Cole explains in working with them in the past. "Even if they're having a good time and having a few drinks, they're running it out the next day."

Cole Hauser Speaks on The Benefits of His Wellness Journey in his Personal and Professional Life

Then, Hauser notes some of the choices they both make that keep him on the right path. Matthew [McConaughey], he eats great - I don't think he even drinks caffeine," Cole says. "And Matty [Damon], he's always stayed in great shape. When we did 'School Ties' together in the early '90s, he was one of the better players out there on the [football] field."

Over the years, he remains grateful he never used drugs amidst its heavy usage with alcohol. What Hauser ended up kicking was smoking. Nowadays, he feels much better about it, noting how it keeps him sharper in his acting and in life. "The thing is that I'm in a game where you have to have your faculties," Cole emphasizes. "The idea that I would be out of it in some way and not be able to think - acting is very heady, and if you're not sharp as a whip, you're not going to be as good as you want to be. So that's probably why I didn't care for it."