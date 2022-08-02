Cole Hauser Is Launching a 3-City Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series

Yellowstone fans, your chance to meet fan-favorite Rip Wheeler in person might have finally arrived. Cole Hauser, in collaboration with Pappy Van Winkle (Old Rip) 10-Year Bourbon, is launching a party series called Bourbon & Bonfire that will hit three cities around the U.S. Essentially, you could be lucky enough live near one of these Yellowstone-themed parties where Hauser will be the guest of honor and will actually interact with some lucky VIP guests. First stop, Texas!

The Bourbon & Bonfire series is set to kick off in September in Houston as the after party for PetSet's annual "Fierce & Fabulous Soirée." The Post Oak Hotel is set to work with PetSet to host the Sept. 9 event, and though it's unclear if there will be an actual bonfire happening, there are plans for the gala to feature various Yellowstone-themed auction items with Hauser dressed head to toe in his Rip Wheeler garb. My only question is, will he be showing up in character?

"Having Cole Hauser's voice speak on behalf of the animals is priceless," PetSet co-president Tama Lundquist shared with Paper City. "His goal, along with ours, is to have a fierce and fabulous time while we raise much-needed funds for the thousands of pets who suffer on our Houston streets. Please join us as we RIP it for the animals."

If you're lucky enough to be a VIP, you'll get to engage with Hauser during a special VIP meet and greet and leave with a Cole Hauser Signed Pappy Van Winkle (Old Rip) 10 Year Bourbon and signed cowboy hat. Obviously, there will also be plenty of photo and autograph opportunities, so you have plenty to show off to your friends and family after the event.

Other planned cities on this tour include Sept. 25 in Sun Valley, Idaho, and Dec. 3 in Naples, Florida.

