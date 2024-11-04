Coldplay’s Chris Martin Take Nasty Stumble Through Trap Door On Stage

I love the song Feelslikeimfallingthroughatrapdoor by Coldplay, and their performance of it at the Melbourne Marvel Stadium was one for the history books. While talking to the crowd at his show, Chris Martin fell through the stage, stepping into an open trap door.

An X user posted the video of Chris Martin walking backward during his performance, completely missing the open trap door, before plummeting through it. Despite being several stagehands in the area, they failed to stop it.

As he falls down the hole, the crowd gasps, seeing him disappear from view. Thankfully, due to the staff hiding in the hole, he doesn't fall far. He laughs off the incident, telling the crowd "That wasn't planned", before turning to the staff and saying "Thanks for catching me." He was quickly back on his feet, making a joke of the situation, back in the spotlight.

The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/qIdzMEGG0s — Greg Briggs (@greg__briggs) November 3, 2024

Chris Martin and Coldplay Go From Strength to Strength

Whatever you happen to think about Coldplay and their music, there is no denying their success as a group. Over the years since their inception in 1997, they have kept the albums coming and never let their fans down. They are currently only second to Taylor Swift in the touring group's charts.

During the Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay has so far grossed an obscene $1 billion. Over the two-and-a-half-year span, they have played 156 shows on four continents. They show little sign of stopping, as long as Chris Martin can avoid falling through another trap door.

This success is just proof of their loyalty not just to their fans, but also their sound. Personally, I have grown up with Coldplay, hearing them on the radio my whole life. I can pick out any one of their songs, new or old, without being told who's playing. This sound is what has kept them constantly on the international charts for so many years.

You have to admire the grind of both Chris Martin and Coldplay. To still be touring, especially for such a long time, while producing new music takes true love and dedication. Provided he doesn't take any more serious tumbles off the stage, or through a waiting trap door, I imagine they will have plenty more music to come.