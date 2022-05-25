Cody Johnson's Wife Brandi Encouraged Him to Pursue a Country Music Career

Cody Johnson is known for his epic love ballads, such as "Never go Home Again" and "Dance Her Home," and "Till You Can't." The singer-songwriter has released six albums, including Gotta Be Me, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's country albums chart. He went on to release his first major-label album Aint Nothin' to It in 2019 and his second major-label album, Human: The Double Album in 2021.

His songs always seem to have an extra special touch, probably because the country music singer has a beautiful inspiration behind them. Throughout his career he has been pretty open about his family, naming them as muses for several of his songs.

The singer even included his wife Brandi Johnson and older daughter Clara Mae in his music video for "With You I Am."

"For the video, I actually let my beautiful wife Brandi make all those decisions," Johnson told PEOPLE. "She had a great vision on the look, the feel, the producer, etc. She did a great job!"

Who is Brandi Johnson?

The couple met way before Johnson became a successful country music star, back when he was a professional bull rider. He would go on to get a job as a prison guard at the Huntsville Unit Prison, but Brandi encouraged him to quit and focus on his music. While growing a fanbase and a career, Johnson stated Brandi was the one who inspired him to pursue his long journey. Details about their marriage aren't widely known, but Johnson loves sharing photos of her and their two daughters.

Johnson has repeatedly stated that his family is his number one priority.

"I just think it's a balance," Johnson told PEOPLE. "I've got 6-year-old and 4-year-old little girls, and I'm trying to be not just somebody who's out trying to get rich or famous. I'm trying to be a good leader to influence the people around me. I want to be better. And the things that make me better are working on my ranch and just doing the normal things."

Like Father, Like Daughters

The singer likes to keep his family close, so much so that he takes them on the road when he goes on tour. "It's really rough with a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old sometimes," Johnson told Taste of Country. "There is just a lot of work on Mom. My wife Brandi really busts her butt to kind of have a little bit of their structured home life mixed in with Dad's meet-and-greet, and Dad's sound check, and all of this other stuff."

In 2019, the singer performed at The Mother Church of Country Music, where he surprised the crowd by bringing his family on stage with him. The cute video shows his girls singing along with their dad, as the crowd yells and claps in excitement. He even revealed that his daughters have picked up some things about performing from watching him on stage.

"They watch daddy play and they get in the living room in their little bouncy house and get their microphones and play their little guitars and scream at the top of their lungs, 'Daddy, I'm like you. And I'm going, 'Oh God, I've ruined them," he stated.

He revealed that he was happy they were finding their voice and wouldn't mind if their daughters followed his footsteps by joining the music industry.

"You know, I didn't graduate college, I didn't have a lot of direction. I truly feel like that was what I was meant to do. So I encourage my girls to do whatever they want to do," he noted. "I don't want them to feel like they have to go into the music business because I've been in it. I want them to be able to chase their dreams with the same amount of passion that I've chased mine. Whatever that may be. I'm gonna support them 100 percent."

It's safe to say that Johnson is owning his musician title, but it's his dad status that is keeping him down to earth.

